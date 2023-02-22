NCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after AR-15 attack at Pahrump trailer

UPDATED: A man has been arrested for murder after a shooting survivor told Nye County authorities he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. That victim told investigators that a man armed with an AR-15 rifle had shot him and killed another male inside of a trailer in Pahrump.

Moses Hoody (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

PAHRUMP — Moses Hoody, 26, has been booked on charges of murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon, according to a report from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Hoody was shooting into a home around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of East Basin Avenue when he injured a 41-year-old man and killed a 69-year-old man.

Hoody was arrested by SWAT officers outside the home about an hour later.

The surviving victim was transported to Desert View Hospital following the shooting.

His condition is unknown.

Sheriff Joe McGill said the survivor called Nye County dispatch to report that he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

He reportedly told investigators that a man armed with an AR-15 rifle had shot him and killed another man inside of a trailer.

SWAT standoff

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was activated to the scene along with several deputies and detectives.

Hoody allegedly barricaded himself inside the trailer, according to NCSO reports, which led to a brief standoff. SWAT Bearcat Tactical Vehicle was eventually deployed to the scene.

With coordinated efforts of sheriff’s office deputies and the SWAT team, entry was made into the residence where they located and arrested the suspect at approximately 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies located the deceased individual with gunshot wounds inside the residence. His identity has not been released.

Detectives are investigating the motive for the deadly shooting.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal contributed to this report.