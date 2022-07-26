Pahrump’s new place for healing: A look into the power of crystals

Nestled in a small strip mall at 311 S. Frontage Road in Pahrump sits Sacred Moonbeam Crystals More, a new retailer with local and world goods specializing in crystals, rocks and minerals.

(Patrick Billings) Melissa Arnett is owner of Sacred Moonbeam Crystals & More at 311 S. Frontage Road in Pahrump.

Melissa Arnett, a resident of Pahrump and retired social worker, is the sole owner of the shop.

After 30 years of social work, Arnett said she needed a job with positive energy when she retired, so she turned to the healing powers of crystals and opened her own business.

Falling in love with crystals

Arnett first fell in love with the alluring properties of crystals at the age of 13.

“Who doesn’t like shiny things? I’ve always been amazed at them because of the way they are formed, the minerals, the colors, shapes and healing properties,” she said.

While working as a social worker, Arnett turned to crystals and healers to learn the trade. Now that she’s retired, she has fallen into what she considers her happy place.

But why open a crystal shop in Pahrump of all places?

“Because people are searching for something more in these strange times,” she said.

Arnett, who is part Native American and part Italian, is adamant that her shop is not a voodoo shop, medicinal shop or a place of witchcraft.

Sacred Moonbeam is a shop of positive and beneficial energy, she says.

Her shop sells an assortment of crystals — each with their own explanation of properties and uses – along with hand bags, artwork from locals (who are welcomed to display their work at the store) and other small crafts and artifacts.

But Sacred Moonbean isn’t only a place to shop, it is also a place to learn. They will be having classes on the beneficial powers of crystals sometime in the near future.

“I recently hooked up with a retired geologist to run classes and educate people in the community at my shop,” Arnettsaid.

Crystals and their uses

Crystals are not just shiny and pretty to look at, according to Arnett.

“Each crystal has different properties, some are for healing and others for absorbing EMF waves (electric and magnetic fields),” said Arnett.

For example, the crystal citrine is used for people who open a new business, or move into a new house. It’s said to bring longevity and safety to the owner, according to Arnett.

“If you’re looking for love, use amethyst. And if you need a boost of energy, try quartz,” she said.

There is even a crystal that is said to absorb migraines from its user. Their uses really are limitless.

Arnett personally uses a crystal called shungite, which manifests energy and absorbs those EMF waves.

“I’m a true believer and with the way things are, with everything being upside-down, crystals just make sense and they’re mostly cheap too,” said Melissa.

Crystals range from a couple of bucks up to several hundred dollars depending on the size and shape. Most fall in the $20 range and come in stand-alone forms or in the form of pendants and other novelty items.

Arnett is currently taking healing classes and working toward a certificate so she can better serve her clientele.

Sacred Moonbeam had its soft opening on July 7, and will have its grand opening when the weather gets cooler. The store is open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can be reached at 775-990-9009.

Patrick Billings is a freelance reporter in Pahrump. Contact him at aregularbillings@gmail.com.