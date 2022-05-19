67°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

Record rental, home prices straining Pahrump

By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 19, 2022 - 12:02 pm
 
A homeless camp off East Basin Avenue in Pahrump as seen on Sept. 14, 2018. (Horace Langford Jr ...
A homeless camp off East Basin Avenue in Pahrump as seen on Sept. 14, 2018. (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)
A for sale sign in the Artesia community in Pahrump, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / ...
A for sale sign in the Artesia community in Pahrump, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
The Burson Ranch community in Pahrump, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Rev ...
The Burson Ranch community in Pahrump, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Housing and rental prices in Pahrump are at an all-time high, leaving many to look for single-room rentals, van-life living or more affordable options.

Homelessness is also on the rise.

“My family and I often take drives through the desert and it has become very obvious that the homeless population is growing here,” said Tasha Douglas with Nevada Realty.

According to Douglas, the housing market is starting to shift some due to interest rates increasing. Homes are now sitting on the market slightly longer than just a few weeks ago.

The median list price for a single-story home in Pahrump was $399,900 back in April, or roughly just more than 33 percent higher than home prices from April 2021.

“I would say the vast majority of folks purchasing in Pahrump are out-of-state or out-of-town. The majority are coming from larger cities to enjoy small town living,” said Douglas.

Those looking to maybe avoid the price hikes and increases would typically turn to modular homes for their new home purchases. Douglas says that isn’t the best option anymore though.

“Manufactured homes are at an all-time high in prices as well. Sometimes these homes are going for as much, or more than stick-built homes due to having more acreage and development on some properties,” said Douglas.

It’s no secret that inflation has put a strain on the lower and middle class. Those who could rent full-sized apartments are now scrambling to rent rooms, and those who were once renting rooms are being priced out into the streets.

“Those with families seem to be suffering the most,” said Anna Harry, a Pahrump resident who rents her room to a 40-something-year-old professional who’s been priced out of the current housing market.

We are in need of lower-income housing in this valley as so many folks on fixed incomes are out of options, according Douglas.

Realtors have been unsuccessfully trying to predict the market since COVID began.

According to Douglas we are in uncharted territory. With rates rising and housing at an all-time high, something needs to change.

Douglas wishes to see the market level out to some normalcy so that the home buying process for folks is far less stressful and competitive.

“It’s heartbreaking to represent a first-time home buyer who has gone after multiple homes and got out-bid for one reason or another,” said Douglas.

Douglas suggests using a local Realtor who lives and works in the area you wish to buy or sell.

“So many people are misrepresented by someone who does not know the area they are working. There are long-term problems that can arise due to lack of correct information from a professional who may be working in an area they do not know well,” said Douglas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Maria Mendoza gives a shot to Javier De La Torre of Las Vegas at a COVID-19 vaccination station ...
Fresh wave of COVID hits Southern Nevada, but no new deaths in Nye County
By Mary Hynes and Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The wave of new cases of COVID-19 was triggered by a new omicron sub-variant, waning immunity and riskier behavior, a top official with the Southern Nevada Health District said Wednesday.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal
Congresswoman Dina Titus demands halt to wild horse roundups
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Congresswoman Dina Titus is demanding a halt to Bureau of Land Management roundups of wild horses until an investigation into a virus outbreak is completed.

 
Sisolak announces end to COVID-19 state of emergency
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Friday that he intends to end the state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
Experts question need for 2nd COVID booster
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Two federal advisory committee members say evidence doesnt support a need for four shots.

The Burson Ranch community in Pahrump, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Rev ...
Home builders eye Pahrump, as Las Vegas land prices take off
By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With land prices accelerating in Las Vegas, home builders are increasingly eyeing rural communities sprinkled around Southern Nevada for potential new projects.

Dr. Andrew Gorzalski of the Nevada State Public Health Lab prepares a library for genomic seque ...
How hard will COVID-19 variant BA.2 hit Nevada?
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Last week, BA.2 represented about 35 percent of cases genetically analyzed in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.