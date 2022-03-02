74°F
Sheriff’s office trying to ID suspect involved in bar fight with deputy

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
March 1, 2022 - 5:16 pm
 
Updated March 2, 2022 - 9:36 am
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a second suspect who is wanted for fighting a deputy outside Shenanigans Bar earlier this week. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a second suspect who is wanted for fighting a deputy outside Shenanigans Bar earlier this week. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a second suspect who is wanted for fighting a deputy outside Shenanigans Bar earlier this week.

An edited video clip shows the suspect wrapping his arm around the deputy’s neck as the officer attempts to detain another man at the bar, located at 1330 E. Calvada Blvd. in Pahrump.

Joshua Briscoe, 42, of Pahrump was arrested there around midnight on Sunday and charged with battery on a protected person following a fight with the deputy, according to reports from the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was initially parked in the bar’s parking lot when Briscoe approached him in his cruiser at the driver’s side window to ask why he was parked there, according to sheriff’s reports. Briscoe was allegedly recording the deputy on his cell phone.

When the deputy exited his vehicle, Briscoe allegedly cursed him, according to sheriff’s reports. Briscoe reportedly followed the deputy into the bar when the officer tried to locate bar security.

“The deputy had to tell Briscoe to back up and physically push him back for both of their safety,” according to reports from the sheriff’s office.

When the deputy left the bar, Briscoe followed and approached him from behind “in a threatening manner,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Briscoe allegedly hit, kicked and grabbed the deputy’s arms and legs when the deputy tried to detain him, the sheriff’s office reported.

During the fight, which was captured on video, a second man jumped on the deputy’s back and began choking him as he was arresting Briscoe. The suspect appears to be white, possibly in his 20s and was seen in the video wearing a dark New York Yankees baseball cap and a gray hoodie.

The man fled the scene shortly after the fight.

Those with information about the man’s identity can contact the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000, or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

