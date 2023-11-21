UPDATE: Southeast Death Valley entrance now open

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – The southeast entrance to Death Valley National Park is now open. Badwater Road provides direct access from Shoshone, Calif. to the temporary lake at Badwater Basin.

Dirt from Hilary covers parts of Badwater Road in Death Valley National Park in California on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. On August 20, Death Valley got its most single day rainfall in recorded history. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads program (ERFO) funded emergency repairs of Badwater Road. National Park Service (NPS) employees cleared debris off the northern end of Badwater Road and contractors cleared the southern end.

Only emergency repairs have been completed. Drivers should use extra caution park-wide due to loose gravel. The park’s primary viewpoints, hikes, campgrounds, and lodging are open via CA-190, Badwater Road, Dantes View Road, and Daylight Pass.

Many of the park’s secondary roads and backcountry areas remain closed. NPS, FHWA, Caltrans, and Inyo County continue to repair flood damage.

During the remnants of Hurricane Hilary on August 20, the park received over two inches of rain in one day, which is more than the park typically sees in an entire year. Extensive flooding caused catastrophic damage to roads and trails throughout the park.

Check the park’s website for current conditions and closures: nps.gov/deva.