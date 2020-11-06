61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

A make-ahead meal to make your holidays easier

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 6, 2020 - 5:00 am
 

Well folks, the season of giving is upon us. So, I’m suggesting you begin by giving yourself a gift. Prepping meals ahead and storing them in your freezer is an excellent way to relieve some holiday stress and that’s a gift we deserve.

This week I’m sharing my recipe for Big Batch Bolognese sauce. This slow cooked, creamy, rich, meaty sauce isn’t totally authentic but boy, it’s delicious. It’s made with ground beef, lots of veggies, tomatoes, wine, and milk. Yes, milk. Milk gives Bolognese its distinctive creaminess. I chose this recipe because it freezes beautifully and can be divided and used to make several different dishes. It can make pasta, lasagna, deep dish pizzas, baked potatoes, and my favorite – served over spaghetti squash.

Regarding the wine in this recipe, you can choose either light bodied red or dry white wine. Although you’d usually think of red wine in a meat sauce, Bolognese (ragú alla Bolognese) is such a staple of regional cooking in Emilia-Romagna that in 1982 the recipe was set in stone by the Accademia Italiana della Cucina (The Italian Academy of Cuisine) and it uses white wine. If you choose not to add wine, substitute beef broth.

This recipe calls for five pounds of ground beef, but you may need to adjust the quantity due to fat content. I use 85/15 beef, meaning there is a ratio of 85% lean meat to 15% fat. If you use 73/27, you’ll want to add one more pound to account for the rendered fat.

BIG BATCH BOLOGNESE SAUCE

Yield: 18-20 (1 cup) servings

What You’ll Need:

3 tablespoons olive oil

5 cups (two 12-ounce bags frozen or fresh equivalent) onion, finely chopped

2 cups (4 medium) carrots, finely chopped

1 ½ cups (3 ribs) celery, finely chopped

3 tablespoons butter

6 cloves garlic, chopped

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

5 pounds ground beef (85/15)

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 (15-ounce) can tomato paste

2 cups red or white wine

2 (28-ounce) cans Italian style diced tomatoes

2 cups whole milk

3 bay leaves

1 cup grated parmesan cheese – plus more for serving

Chopped parsley for serving

Here’s How:

In a large Dutch oven or stock pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions, carrots, and celery, and sauté until softened and beginning to caramelize, about 10 minutes. Add the butter and garlic and sauté until fragrant. Lightly season with salt and pepper. We’re putting parmesan in later so go light on the salt now. Remove the veggies to a bowl and keep warm.

In the same pot, adjust heat to medium-high. Working in 3 to 4 batches so you don’t over crowd the pot, brown the beef, breaking it into small pieces and seasoning lightly with salt and pepper. Remove each batch of cooked beef with a slotted spoon to a bowl and drain as much rendered fat as possible. You want the beef to caramelize and hopefully leave some browned bits (fond) in the pan.

After the last batch of beef, return the veggies and cooked beef to the pot. Add the Italian seasoning and tomato paste and stir to coat every morsel with tomato-y goodness. Let this cook, stirring occasionally for at least 5 minutes so the tomato paste can caramelize. This adds tremendous depth of flavor. Now, add the wine to deglaze the pot, scraping all the lovely, browned bits off the bottom of the pan. When most of the wine has evaporated, about 3 minutes, add the tomatoes, milk, and bay leaves. Stir and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a bare simmer, cover and cook, stirring occasionally for at least 2 hours, preferably 4 hours. Longer is better!

To serve, remove bay leaves and add the parmesan cheese stirring to combine. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. This is best served with a wide pasta, like tagliatelle, or pappardelle but no one will complain if you use whatever you have on hand. Top with more parmesan and chopped parsley. Accompany with a glass of the wine you used (if you didn’t drink it all while waiting for the sauce to cook. Note to self, two bottles next time).

To freeze this sauce, the most important thing to do is cool it completely to refrigerator temperature before preparing it for freezing. Place appropriate serving sizes in zip-top freezer bags. For best flavor, use within three months but it’ll be safe to eat for up to a year.

While making this recipe takes some time, mostly hands off, once it’s done and waiting in the freezer, you can have a hearty, homemade dinner ready in the time it takes to boil pasta. There’s no better gift than that.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Oct. 28 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $22 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Use your favorite family recipe or buy a tube ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Having fun while staying safe this Halloween
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When you consider Halloween usually consists of people wandering about outdoors wearing masks, this might be less different than we anticipate. However, since conventional trick-or-treating isn’t on the agenda, here are some ideas to make the most of the Quarantine-o-ween.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Here’s a ghoulishly delightful recipe that ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: This Halloween cookie is so easy it’s scary
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Oh, the crisp night air, the warm apple cider, the pumpkins. Don’t you just love this time of year? For most families Halloween means the first big festivity of the holiday season. While all the kiddies love the creepy, spooky side of this holiday, I’m all about the food. You, too?

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This time of year squash are in season, delic ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Simple tricks to make stuffing squash a treat
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This time of year, I can’t go grocery shopping without coming home with at least one squash. This week I bought acorn squash and I’m in autumn comfort food heaven. Squash are in season, delicious, versatile, frugal, and fabulous!

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Homemade ravioli stuffed with beautifully sea ...
Shortcuts give this seasonal pumpkin dish a twist
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Is it time for all the pumpkin things? I hope you said yes, because I have a scrumptious pumpkin recipe. Let’s make pumpkin ravioli! But let’s make it easy. Rather than make fresh pasta, let’s use wonton wrappers, and we’ll use canned pumpkin and a two-ingredient sauce.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Salmon is among the healthiest of foods. Fres ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: How to get your salmon fix on a tight budget
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A well-stocked pantry is a wonderful thing. Here’s a stellar pantry staple I don’t write about often enough, so let’s dive into some canned salmon.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Sept. 26 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $13 million.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Sept. 23 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $12 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This time of year, our Southern Nevada garden ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Peak season vegetables inspire hearty lasagna
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

What do you do when you’re craving something gooey and cheesy, but your scale rudely reminds you that you should consider eating some vegetables? I suggest you tell your scale to mind its own business because you are fabulous. Promise yourself you’ll have two salads tomorrow and make a colorful roast vegetable lasagna tonight. Problem solved. That’s a compromise that totally works in my world.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Sept. 19 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.