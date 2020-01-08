45°F
Art exhibit debuting in Pahrump

Staff Report
January 8, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Artist Favorites” a group show at the Pahrump Community Library Reader’s Nook, through Feb. 28, organizers announced.

The new exhibit was scheduled to be installed on Jan. 10.

An opening reception is planned at the library from 1-3 p.m, Saturday, Jan. 11. The public is invited to attend and meet the artists to discuss the “favorite” visual art pieces exhibited, the release stated.

Each artist participating will only be exhibiting two of their own personal favorite pieces “so there will be a variety for all tastes, Geneil N. White, volunteer community art exhibit installation coordinator, said via email.

“Artists represent members of the Pahrump Arts Council, one of the privileges of having membership with long-standing nonprofit organization, bringing beauty to the community,” White wrote.

“Because the show has not been hung yet I do not have an inclusive list of all artists or pieces that will be shown, however, I’ve attached some photos of two works from my “Fantasies and Dreamscapes” collection of 2018 that will be exhibited,” White said. “Also attached, two never before seen pieces by Bruce Horvath will be also be shown so it sort of an unveiling of his favorite pieces for him.”

The Pahrump Community Library is at 701 East St.

