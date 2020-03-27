55°F
Entertainment

California Lottery

March 27, 2020
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, March 25 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $14 million.

The winning numbers were:

18 22 24 28 44 (26)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

