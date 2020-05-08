California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, May 6 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $26 million.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from California.

The winning numbers were:

05 08 19 37 39 (11)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.