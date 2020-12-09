55°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

California Lottery

December 8, 2020 - 7:06 pm
 
Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from California.

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Dec. 5 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $13 million.

The winning numbers were:

01 13 30 35 40 (02)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A hot cocoa board is perfect to set out while ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Hot cocoa boards becoming favorite new holiday trend
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

You’re familiar with charcuterie or cheese boards, right? A ubiquitous holiday staple. Well, it’s time for brie and crackers to step aside because photos of beautiful hot chocolate “charcuterie” boards are blowing up Instagram and Facebook.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Nov. 28 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bread pudding is a dish that radiates nostalg ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Pumpkin gives classical bread pudding a seasonal twist
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a season traditionally filled with good things to eat, let’s add another entry to the dessert table, shall we? I’m talking about bread pudding. Now, here is a dish that radiates nostalgia. Once eaten mainly by the poor to use up stale bread, bread pudding is now considered comfort food extraordinaire.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Nov. 7 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $25 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Milk gives Bolognese its distinctive creamine ...
A make-ahead meal to make your holidays easier
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Well folks, the season of giving is upon us. So, I’m suggesting you begin by giving yourself a gift. Prepping meals ahead and storing them in your freezer is an excellent way to relieve some holiday stress and that’s a gift we deserve.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Oct. 28 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $22 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Use your favorite family recipe or buy a tube ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Having fun while staying safe this Halloween
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When you consider Halloween usually consists of people wandering about outdoors wearing masks, this might be less different than we anticipate. However, since conventional trick-or-treating isn’t on the agenda, here are some ideas to make the most of the Quarantine-o-ween.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Here’s a ghoulishly delightful recipe that ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: This Halloween cookie is so easy it’s scary
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Oh, the crisp night air, the warm apple cider, the pumpkins. Don’t you just love this time of year? For most families Halloween means the first big festivity of the holiday season. While all the kiddies love the creepy, spooky side of this holiday, I’m all about the food. You, too?

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This time of year squash are in season, delic ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Simple tricks to make stuffing squash a treat
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This time of year, I can’t go grocery shopping without coming home with at least one squash. This week I bought acorn squash and I’m in autumn comfort food heaven. Squash are in season, delicious, versatile, frugal, and fabulous!

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Homemade ravioli stuffed with beautifully sea ...
Shortcuts give this seasonal pumpkin dish a twist
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Is it time for all the pumpkin things? I hope you said yes, because I have a scrumptious pumpkin recipe. Let’s make pumpkin ravioli! But let’s make it easy. Rather than make fresh pasta, let’s use wonton wrappers, and we’ll use canned pumpkin and a two-ingredient sauce.