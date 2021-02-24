67°F
Entertainment

California Lottery

February 24, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from California.

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Feb. 20 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $23 million.

The winning numbers were:

02 05 08 21 45 (11)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Celebrate fortune, happiness, health in Chinese New Year
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Over a billion people in China and millions around the world are now celebrating the Lunar New Year. In the U.S., though, it’s most associated with what’s often called Chinese New Year, the American version of China’s 15-day-long festivities.

California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Feb. 10 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $20 million.

DIVAS ON A DIME: Elegant Valentine’s Day dessert can be made at home
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Are you planning something sweet for your sweethearts on Valentine’s Day? May I suggest this impressive and memorable dessert for your loved ones? Let’s make Crème Brûlée.

California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Feb. 3 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $18 million.

DIVAS ON A DIME: Five of the top uses for pasta sauce besides pasta
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

You know those inexpensive cans of pasta sauce? I’m talking about the ones that go on sale for under a dollar. While they’re indispensable for making quick, cheap, and easy spaghetti dinners, these sauces are useful for so much more than saucing pasta. Here are several ideas that think outside the pasta box. Nope, not a noodle in sight.

California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Jan. 23 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $15 million.

DIVAS ON A DIME: Take your tastebuds on vacation with Indian lentil dal
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Are you ready for a vacation? Are you longing to visit someplace completely different? If yes, I’m with you. Perhaps we can’t get away, but here’s a temporary solution. Let’s turn dinner into a culinary virtual vacation and make dishes that will immerse us in another culture. Well, at least our tastebuds.

DIVAS ON A DIME: Save money, time, sanity with meal planning
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In the spirit of New Year, New Habits, we’re going back to basics. We’re going to talk about the most important tool you have for saving money, improving health, and optimizing your time – meal planning.

California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Jan. 2 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

Celebrate New Years with inspired cocktail creations
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Let’s pay homage to what remains of the holiday spirit by crafting some seasonal spirits of our own. We’re going to explore infusing vodka with fruits, vegetables, and herbs.