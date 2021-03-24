California Lottery

63°F
March 24, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from California.

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, March 20 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $31 million.

The winning numbers were:

03 23 27 34 37 (13)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

