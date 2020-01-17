Divas on a Dime: Light and luscious fish dinner done in a flash

The quickest way to prepare tilapia is to broil it with a drizzle of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon. Place desired number of filets on a rimmed baking sheet and broil on HIGH for 5 minutes, or until the fish is done. Sprinkle on a few capers or fresh herbs, add a heap of steamed veggies and dinner is done.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tilapia is healthy, simple to prepare, fast enough to make on busy weeknight, yet decadent, and so flavorful it’ll please the whole family.

To oven bake tilapia, preheat oven to 400°F degrees. Place tilapia seasoned as desired on a rimmed baking sheet or baking dish for 12-15 minutes or until the fish is done.

To add a crunchy coating to tilapia without frying, dip the filets in egg wash and cover in panko or seasoned breadcrumbs and bake as directed above. Add Parmesan to the crumbs for a real treat.

SKILLET TILAPIA WITH

WARM AVOCADO SALSA

Yield: 4 servings

Time: 25 minutes

What You’ll Need:

1 ½ pounds tilapia fillets – about 4 pieces, thawed if frozen

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 ½ tablespoons lime juice – see tip*

For Salsa:

1 ½ cups or one large or two small avocados, diced

2 tablespoons green onion, sliced

2 tablespoons cilantro, minced – see tip*

1 ½ tablespoons lime juice

*Diva Tip – If limes are cheap, juice fresh lime and add the zest. If they’re off-season use lime juice from concentrate. Both are delicious! Don’t like cilantro? Substitute parsley or your favorite herb.

Here’s How:

Heat a large non-stick skillet to medium. Mix melted butter with lime juice and brush both sides of the fish. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

You won’t use all the butter mixture. Place the remaining butter into the skillet. Add tilapia and cook for 4 minutes and carefully turn over. Cook 4 minutes more or until the fish is done. Remove to platter and keep warm.

Place the avocado, green onion, cilantro and lime juice into a small bowl, stir to combine. When you remove the fish, put the salsa into the skillet and stir it around to mingle with the pan juices until just warmed through. Serve the salsa over the fish. I like to serve this with brown rice and a green vegetable or with warm tortillas like a fish taco.

According to the FDA, six ounces is a serving so 1 ½ pounds makes four servings. Double the recipe and enjoy any leftovers for lunch the next day. Bon appétit!

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com