56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

Divas on a Dime: Light and luscious fish dinner done in a flash

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
January 17, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The quickest way to prepare tilapia is to broil it with a drizzle of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon. Place desired number of filets on a rimmed baking sheet and broil on HIGH for 5 minutes, or until the fish is done. Sprinkle on a few capers or fresh herbs, add a heap of steamed veggies and dinner is done.

To oven bake tilapia, preheat oven to 400°F degrees. Place tilapia seasoned as desired on a rimmed baking sheet or baking dish for 12-15 minutes or until the fish is done.

To add a crunchy coating to tilapia without frying, dip the filets in egg wash and cover in panko or seasoned breadcrumbs and bake as directed above. Add Parmesan to the crumbs for a real treat.

SKILLET TILAPIA WITH

WARM AVOCADO SALSA

Yield: 4 servings

Time: 25 minutes

What You’ll Need:

1 ½ pounds tilapia fillets – about 4 pieces, thawed if frozen

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 ½ tablespoons lime juice – see tip*

For Salsa:

1 ½ cups or one large or two small avocados, diced

2 tablespoons green onion, sliced

2 tablespoons cilantro, minced – see tip*

1 ½ tablespoons lime juice

*Diva Tip – If limes are cheap, juice fresh lime and add the zest. If they’re off-season use lime juice from concentrate. Both are delicious! Don’t like cilantro? Substitute parsley or your favorite herb.

Here’s How:

Heat a large non-stick skillet to medium. Mix melted butter with lime juice and brush both sides of the fish. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

You won’t use all the butter mixture. Place the remaining butter into the skillet. Add tilapia and cook for 4 minutes and carefully turn over. Cook 4 minutes more or until the fish is done. Remove to platter and keep warm.

Place the avocado, green onion, cilantro and lime juice into a small bowl, stir to combine. When you remove the fish, put the salsa into the skillet and stir it around to mingle with the pan juices until just warmed through. Serve the salsa over the fish. I like to serve this with brown rice and a green vegetable or with warm tortillas like a fish taco.

According to the FDA, six ounces is a serving so 1 ½ pounds makes four servings. Double the recipe and enjoy any leftovers for lunch the next day. Bon appétit!

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
California Lottery
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Jan. 15 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $14 million.

Pahrump Arts Council "Siren's Storm," a two-paneled acrylic piece 2018 by Geneil White as shown ...
Art exhibit debuting in Pahrump
Staff Report

The Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Artist Favorites” a group show at the Pahrump Community Library Reader’s Nook, through Feb. 28, organizers announced.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fondue is a scrumptious party food that’s f ...
A New Year’s fondue for people who fon-don’t
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Want to know my go-to recipe for hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration? Cheese fondue! Here’s a scrumptious party food that’s festive enough for any special occasion. It’s easy to make, adaptable to suit any party plan, and communal so guests will mingle.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Yale Yeandel is a Midwestern transplant, having moved to La ...
Two appointed to Nevada Arts Council board
Staff Report

A pair, performing artist-teacher Andy Lott and set designer Yale Yeandel, have been appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak to serve on the Nevada Arts Council board.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Nye County District 5 Commissioner Dan Schinhofen wh ...
Former Nye commissioner set to release album
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After eight years serving an elected official, former Nye County Commissioner Dan Schinhofen is literally singing the blues.