96°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

Divas on a Dime: Your new favorite summer condiment – Chimichurri

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 26, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

I don’t often get this giddy when I share a recipe but this one is so special, I’m doing my happy dance.

Let’s talk Chimichurri. It’s garlicky and tangy with a spicy little kick, filled with lovely fresh herbs. Light and summery, grassy, verdant, and ridiculously flavorful.

Chimichurri verde is an uncooked condiment made from parsley and cilantro, garlic, olive oil, red wine vinegar and red pepper flakes. A variation called chimichurri rojo adds red bell pepper and tomato.

An essential element of Argentinean cuisine, a bowl of chimichurri can be found on every dinner table, and rightfully so. Once you make it, you’ll put it on everything. You think I’m exaggerating. You’ll see.

While mainly thought of as a condiment for grilled beef, it’s beautiful on pork and chicken too.

But wait, there’s more! It’s amazing on tofu, fish and shrimp. Slather it on veggies, grilled and raw, use it as salad dressing. It is traditionally used as a marinade for grilled beef, pork, poultry and fish.

Chimichurri can be brushed, basted, or spooned onto meat as it cooks, or onto cooked meat as it rests. Then it’s served liberally on the side as a condiment. My family schmears it on bread and eats it with a spoon. Because it goes on everything! Even spoons!

This is a perfect recipe when you have too many herbs in the garden or fridge and want them to last longer than they would otherwise. Every time I make it, it comes out a bit different.

Parsley is essential to this recipe but if I add a second herb, sometimes I have cilantro, sometimes I have oregano or rosemary. Sometimes I have shallots instead of green onion or purple onions. Sometimes I use lemon juice instead of red wine vinegar. It’s all going to be good.

CHIMICHURRI VERDE

If you’re a purist, you’ll want to sharpen your knife and bust out the mortar and pestle. I have nothing but respect for that. Personally, I let my food processor do the work for me, just please don’t over-process this sauce. It’s supposed to be a little chunky, not pureed like baby food. The measurements are flexible. Use this as a place to begin, adjusting the recipe until it speaks or sings to your taste buds.

What You’ll Need:

2 cups parsley (or one cup each parsley and cilantro)

3 – 5 garlic cloves, peeled and coarsely chopped

¼ cup chopped onion (I used a combo of purple and green onions)

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

Here’s How:

Start by preparing the herbs. Measure two packed cups of the washed leaves and tender stems of parsley and/or cilantro. (I love that you can use stems in this recipe! They’re so flavorful and they’re often discarded.) In your food processor, process the garlic and onion until chopped. Add the herbs and process until finely chopped. Add the oil, vinegar, oregano, salt and pepper flakes and process until combined. Let sit at least 10 minutes for flavors to meld. If making ahead of time, cover tightly (imagine that raw garlic and onion invading your fridge!) and chill until ready to use. Leftover sauce can be kept refrigerated for a week.

Here’s my favorite appetizer using chimichurri – roast beef crostini. Slice a French loaf into thin slices, brush with olive oil and toast in a 400°F degree oven. Top with slices of deli roast beef drizzled with chimichurri.

Remember: real friends tell you when you have parsley in your teeth. I am that friend.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lemonade is so versatile can be used in lots ...
Divas on a Dime: Versatility makes frozen lemonade a food favorite
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

I’m always on the lookout for inexpensive ingredients that can be used in lots of recipes. I’m especially happy when I find unexpected uses for a common ingredient. So, I was wandering the frozen foods aisle and did a doubletake on a can of frozen lemonade and the wheels began to turn.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Do-it-yourself pops are so easy, you can lite ...
Divas on a Dime: How to beat the heat with ice pop treats
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There are few things more refreshing on a hot summer’s day than cooling down with a flavorful ice pop. But before you dash to the grocery store, consider making ice pops at home. Store bought pops are often chockablock full of sugar, artificial flavoring and dyes. How else can you get those neon colors not found in nature? While it’s fun for the kiddies to stick out their electric blue tongues, we can make better-for-you pops they will love.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Fireworks are planned for sites around the region on J ...
List: July 4 activities in the Pahrump region
Staff Report

Here is a look at Fourth of July activities in the region: Pahrump’s Independence Day parade is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4 at the Calvada Eye, off of South Highway 160 and encircling the Nye County Board of Commissioners’ complex along Walt Williams Drive. A $5 pancake and sausage breakfast, from VFW Post 10054, is planned from 6 to 7 a.m. July Fourth at the Calvada Eye on the grass, Linda Wright, the lead organizer of the parade, said in a recent interview. She has said that organizers are looking for additional parade participants. Today, July 3, is the deadline to sign up to take part in the parade. The entry fee is $25. Wright can be reached at 775-419-7857.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The annual Independence Day fireworks show in Pahrump ...
Fourth of July set to be a bang in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Fourth of July is less than a week away and communities all across Nye County are readying for celebrations in honor of Independence Day.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An easy strategy to hosting a grand party wit ...
Divas on a Dime: How to host a big party on a little budget
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With Independence Day just around the corner, summer is in full swing and it’s party time! Here’s an easy strategy to host a grand party without a grand budget: throw a tasting party. Doesn’t everyone enjoy sampling food and drink? It gives people a chance to interact, share and find new favorites.