Entertain the kids this summer with these activities, camps and events

As summer gets into full swing, several organizations throughout Nye County are offering activities for local children of all ages and their families.

Tonopah

Free Movies – Free movies continue at the Convention Center Friday, June 3 with “Encanto.” The movie will begin at 2 p.m. Concessions will be provided.

4-H Day Camp – 4-H will be hosting a Camp Skills Day on Friday, June 24 in Jim Butler Park from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Snacks and lunch will be included. Children 5-18 are welcome and do not have to be a 4-H member to attend.

Little Learners Play Group – Children ages 1-5 can stop by the Tonopah Public Library every Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for the Community Chest Little Learners Group. Each session will have an activity, story and snack.

Tonopah Star Parties – Located at the Tonopah Stargazing Park, Tonopah Star Parties are a free event where all ages can gather to view the night sky. The next Moon Night will be held on Saturday, June 4 and the next Dark Sky Night will be Saturday, June 18. Each event begins at dusk, weather permitting. Telescopes, iPads and binoculars will be provided. The Tonopah Stargazing Park is located at the end of Ray Tennant Drive, next to Beans & Brews off Highway 95. A full list of dates can be found at www.tonopahnv.com.

Vacation Bible School – Tonopah Community Church and Tonopah First Baptist Church will be hosting Vacation Bible School at Jim Butler Park from Sunday, June 19 to Thursday, June 23 from 5-7 p.m.

Round Mountain

Round Mountain Recreation Center – The Round Mountain Recreation Center has several activities for children this summer. The Teen Center is open to kids of all ages on Fridays from 1-4 p.m. with the gym open for basketball. Children under 9 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be a pool party on June 10 from 1-4 p.m. and an “old school game” day on June 15 from 2-4 p.m. A complete calendar of events can be found on the recreation center’s Facebook page.

Pahrump

Football Speed and Agility Training – Football Speed and Agility Training sessions will take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in June and July from 6-7 p.m. at the Ian Deutch Park field adjacent to Pahrump Valley Blvd. Athletes must bring water and cleats are encouraged. Contact Coach Sheppard at 702-204-7047 or Christina Sonntag at 775-537-7324 for more information. This event is for ages 9-13.

Movies in the Park – Free Movies in the Park returns to Ian Deutch Memorial Park on Saturday, June 4 with “Sing 2”. A different movie will be screened every Saturday at 8:15 p.m. through August 6 at Field 4. The full list of movies can be viewed at www.pahrumpnv.gov.

Nevada Dance Centre Summer Sessions – Registration is open for summer dance sessions hosted by the Nevada Dance Centre. Each session is a two-week program. The cost is $12 per class or $11 for 11 or more classes. Summer Session 1 is June 6-16 and Summer Session 2 will be June 27-July 7. Ages 3-18 are welcome to attend. Text 775-513-4403 to receive a copy of the schedule. Classes will include tap, jazz, ballet and other dance styles.

NyECC Youth Art Class – The NyECC is hosting Collaborative Art for Vape Prevention in Youth for ages 13-18. There will be six classes where students will study basic art skills including shading, coloring and using mediums while discussing vape prevention. Sketchbooks and art supplies will be provided. Classes will be held June 1-3, June 9-10 and June 14 from 1-4 p.m. in Room 32 in the NyECC Campus, 1020 Wilson Road. The class is limited to 10 participants.

Pahrump Community Library – Every Thursday in June from 10 a.m. -12 p.m., join the library at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, 1600 Honeysuckle St., for their Summer Reading Program. Ages 4 and up are welcome.

The library is also hosting Baby Time, where children three months to three years old will have storytime, songs and other activities. The event will take place June 14, 21 and 28 and July 12, 19 and 26 from 10:30-11 a.m. at the library.

Community Swimming Pool – The Pahrump Community Swimming Pool is now open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open swim begins at noon. Children under 9 must be accompanied by an adult. A wading pool is available for children 6 and under. General admission is $0.50, Single Passes are $20 and Family Passes are $35. Swim lessons will be held for two weeks and will cost $30. The date of swim lessons is pending.

Vacation Bible School – Pahrump Community Church, located at 1061 E. Wilson Road, will host their Zoomerang Vacation Bible School from Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1 from 8:45 to noon each day. Children in kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome. Register at www.pahrumpcc.com. The 2022 theme is “Sanctity of Life.”

Youth Theater Camp – The Pahrump Arts Council is offering multiple theater camps. Students will spend a week writing, acting, creating props and more. A show will be performed the day following the end of each week. The camp costs $100 per week and only 20 spots are available for each camp. The camp for students in third-fifth grade takes place June 13-17. Middle-schoolers will attend July 20-24 and the high school camp takes place June 30 – July 1. An advanced camp is open to previous participants from July 11-15. Each day will take place from 10 am. – 3 p.m. The shows will take place on June 18, June 15, July 2 and July 16 at 6 p.m. Register at www.pvpac.org/youththeatrecamp. Questions can be emailed to vicepresident@pvpac.org. Financial assistance is available.