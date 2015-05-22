Entertainment Schedule • May 22-28

Live Music
THURSDAY – SATURDAY
• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.
FRIDAY
• Three Blind Mice, 8 p.m., The HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.
• Go Big, 7 p.m., Stagebar Lounge, Pahrump Nugget.
SATURDAY
• Reeves Brothers, 8:00 p.m., no cover; The HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.
• Go Big, 7 p.m., Stagebar Lounge, Pahrump Nugget.
Karaoke
• Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., VFW, 4651 S. Homestead Road, 727-6072.
• Friday, 7 p.m., Saturdays 8 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.
• Thursday and Saturday 7 to midnight, Tumbleweed Tavern, 2030 W. Bell Vista, 727-1100.
• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.
• Monday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Paddy’s Pub, 1700 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 727-6676.
• Sunday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.
• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.
• Wednesday through Saturday, 7 p.m., StageStop Lounge and Casino, 100 W. Stagecoach Road at Blagg, 727-7300.
• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.
• Thursday, 7 p.m., Karma’s Saloon, 2730 N. Blagg Road, 727-3820.
• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.
• Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight, THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.
• Sunday, Monday, Thursday and every other Saturday with Batman, 7 p.m. to midnight; Tuesday and Wednesday with the Lovely Ivoree, 7 p.m. to ? Friday nights with Kelli & Alicia, 8 p.m. to ? – JD’s Bar and Casino 2730 N. Blagg Road.
Ladies Night
• Thursday, Paddy’s Pub, 7 p.m. 1700 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 727-6676.
• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.
Art Exhibits
• Pahrump Community Library, “Words + Images: Broadsides from the Black Rock Press.”
• Pahrump Art Gallery at Chapter Two Bookstore, 14 local artists.
• Nye County Courthouse, “Joy to the World” and “What Makes You Happy.”
• Bank of America, “Landscapes.”
• Gems Bar-B-Que Cafe, six local artists.
MISCELLANEOUS
• Summer Social
Every Wednesday, 7 p.m., Live music with “The Summit”, on The Patio, dinner, cocktails, THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.
Trivia with Russ
• Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., Paddy’s Pub, 1700 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 727-6676.
Bike & Burger Night
• Sundays, 5 p.m., Short Branch Saloon, Crystal, 775-372-1717.
Open Mic
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., hosted by The Three Amigos, Mike Hickey, Dean West and Wild Bill, THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.