Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The “A Hui Hou” Hawaiian festival in Pahrump’s Petrack Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. will offer food, Hawaiian and Polynesian cultural learning, vendors, and Hawaiian entertainment. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

What project are you working on this week? Grab your portable project(s) and your magical craft toolbox to join the “Caffeinated Crafters” Thursday at their monthly gathering at Caffé Chilly at 960 S. Margaret St. from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact Tina at 702-326-9080. Tick Tock. Christmas is coming. (Tina Ottolino, Caffeinated Crafters organizer/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

First and foremost, this week we have our opportunity to thank and honor all those who have served honorably in the military – in wartime or peacetime. Wednesday, November 11th is Veterans Day.

There will be a Veterans Day service beginning at 11:11 at VFW Post #10054, with flag retirement afterward. The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) plan a ceremony at Chief Tecopa Cemetery beginning at 3 p.m., and they invite the entire community to support and celebrate our veterans. Pahrump Health and Rehab is hosting a BBQ party from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nye County offices will be closed on Wednesday; there will be no Wednesday classes for Nye County School students.

The Pahrump Elks Lodge #2796 will be hosting a special Veterans Pancake Breakfast free to all veterans with ID cards from 7 to 11 a.m. on Sunday. The meal will consist of pancakes, applewood-smoked bacon, orange juice, and coffee. Non-veterans may dine for $7 per person. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

The Lakeview Executive Golf Course is conducting their “Veterans Appreciation Show” Car and Bike Show Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A trophy will be awarded in the Fan Favorite category, and a raffle will be conducted with the winner receiving an annual membership at 2nd Amendment Shooting Range. Proceeds from the car show will be directed to Pahrump’s DAV Chapter #15. The golf course is located at 1471 Mount Charleston Dr.

Also this weekend, Hele Mai Productions is bringing more aloha, ohana, and island culture to the desert at their “A Hui Hou” Hawaiian festival in Pahrump’s Petrack Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, Hawaiian and Polynesian cultural learning, vendors, and Hawaiian entertainment. The Tribe Motorcycle Club will have a children’s toy drive donation collection site set up to benefit Pahrump’s local keiki (kids) this holiday season.

Youth theatre performers bring the classic story of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” to life on stage this weekend and next weekend at the Calvada Theater. Enjoy this dedicated troupe’s rendition of a tale of science, secrets, and the battle between good and evil Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, or at pahrumptheatre.org. Adults $10; less for vets/seniors and kids. Family packages are offered. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

■ Senior women beginners Belly and Folkdance lessons every Friday at the Pahrump Senior Center from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1370 W. Basin Ave. $7 per session; wear comfortable clothing and foot gear. Call Sandy Maxwell at 360-457-7035 for more information.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Catch the Status Crowes all-request acoustic performance at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. Choose your favorites from pop, rock, country, R&B, oldies, or current hits. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations suggested.

■ Artesian Cellars “First Fridays” from 6 to 9 p.m. in support of the Pahrump Prostate Cancer Group. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144. Lynn Peterson performs.

■ “Jimmi Ellis Experience” brings country, classic rock, and oldies to the Sports Book Stage at the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Youth performance of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” at the Calvada Theater begins at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $7 for vets and seniors, $5 for kids, or $25 for a family of five. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Higher Ground performs a high-energy mix of country, rock, R&B, and pop with their expanded set lists which now include Rolling Stones, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Doobie Brothers, Ace, John Waite, and the Eagles at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ A free Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a spiffy-looking dump truck. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Lakeview Executive Golf Course “Veterans Appreciation” car show event scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Joe for details and registration; his number is 775-209-5818. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr.

■ “A Hui Hou” Hawaiian festival at Petrack Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, cultural learning, vendors, and entertainment. Visit helemaiproductions to learn more. The Tribe Motorcycle Club will also have a children’s toy drive donation collection site set up to benefit local keiki (kids) this holiday season! 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country — all from the ’60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. Their set list spans audience favorites — from the smooth sounds of Frankie Valli and the soulful grooves of Motown, to the funk of Earth, Wind & Fire, the rhythm of the Spinners, and the modern pop flair of Uptown Funk. You’ll also hear crowd-pleasing hits from country, classic rock, and more. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Youth performance of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” at the Calvada Theater begins at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $7 for vets and seniors, $5 for kids, or $25 for a family of five. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ BiPolar Xpress performs rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Higher Ground performs a high-energy mix of country, rock, R&B, and pop with their expanded set lists which now include Rolling Stones, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Doobie Brothers, Ace, John Waite, and the Eagles at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8

■ The Pahrump Elks Lodge #2796 will be hosting a special Veteran’s Pancake Breakfast free to all veterans with ID cards from 7 to 11 a.m. The meal will consist of pancakes, applewood-smoked bacon, orange juice, and coffee. Non-veterans may dine for $7 per person. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Open Mic Fun at Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands, solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ The Goodsprings Grifters band performs at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. Experience some rockabilly with attitude. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is Lakeside Bar & Grill, beginning at 4 p.m. at 5870 Homestead Rd.

■ Youth performance of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” at the Calvada Theater begins at 4 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $7 for vets and seniors, $5 for kids, or $25 for a family of five. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Line dancing 6 to 8 p.m., followed by karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex, located at 4767 S. Hwy. 160, offers 45-minute clinics Monday through Thursday this week with time slots at 9 a.m. all the way to 4:15 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P.

■ The Pahrump Rock-N-Gold Club meets on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Valley Electric Conference Center, 800 E. Hwy. 372. Arrive half an hour early to meet the members. Presentations relevant to rock hounds and gold seekers. For information email rock.n.goldclub@gmail.com.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Tumbleweed Tales poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Please come share original poems, short writings, favorite authors, and your artistic voice. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-727-8545. 401 E. Basin.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 — VETERANS DAY

■ Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday this fall for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start-up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Veterans Day ceremony honoring all who served begins at 11:11 a.m. at VFW Post #10054. Flag retirement and free lunch follows from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ BBQ party at Pahrump Health and Rehab from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., celebrating Veterans and their families. Family plates for a donation of $10 each, consisting of hot dogs and hamburgers, chips, pasta salad, and brownies.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Veterans Day ceremony at Chief Tecopa Cemetery presented by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #15. Begins at 3 p.m. and is open to the public. The DAV encourages all residents to attend and show their support for our veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made. 751 East Street.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Caffeinated Crafters” monthly gathering of knitting, crochet, stitchery and assorted handwork enthusiasts meet on the second Thursday of the month at Caffé Chilly at 960 S. Margaret St. from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information please contact Tina at 702-326-9080.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Line dancing 6 to 8 p.m., followed by karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Open Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2163.

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KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

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FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Nye County S x S November 14th meet-up is at 9 a.m. at Caffé Chilly, located at 960 Margaret St. This meet-up is simply a social gathering. Anything you choose to do after the meet (including rides or activities) is your own decision and is not organized, sanctioned, or supervised by Nye County SxS LLC. More info is available at nyecountysxs.com

Fall Bunco Bash will be Saturday, November 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition activities center. You’ve heard of Bunco, but what in the world is it? Bunco is a social dice game played in rounds, where teams score points by rolling dice. The game is played with 12 players, divided into teams, and is designed to be easy to learn. You’ve got this! Join your friends at Nyespace, our local makerspace, to support them. Tickets are $25 per person, which includes admission and Bunco play. Contact Charli Bruce to purchase your ticket at nyespace@nyecc.org or text 775-293-8514. She will direct you to the reservation website and payment options. Only 80 spaces are available, so roll your dice now.

The Pahrump Social Powwow returns to Petrack Park the weekend before Thanksgiving. Set aside time Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 20–22.

Free Pahrump Community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners are on the books for TG Day and Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up to volunteer at pahrumpholidaytaskforce.com. The full Thanksgiving dinner will be served Thursday, November 26th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music and entertainment will round out this Pahrump Holiday Task Force signature event. New location this year: Bob Ruud Community Center, and 150 N. Hwy. 160.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.