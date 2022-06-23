Get out of the house: a list of events around Pahrump

From a Pride event at the Pahrump Nugget to the “redneck pool party” at Bearded Lady Saloon to a fireworks show in Petrack Park — with so many local events, how can you be bored?

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Revelers really get into the spirit at the Bearded Lady Fourth of July Redneck Pool Party at the bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Bearded Lady Saloon, at 1330 5th St., right off of Highway 372 is a great place to watch the Fourth of July fireworks while drinking a cold one.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Annual Social Services Fair

Get lots of helpful information on the services and resources available in Pahrump at the social services fair being held at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Ave. For more information call 775-751-7095 or go to hhs@co.nye.nv.us

Movie night at Our Lady of the Valley

Everyone is invited to attend the first Summer Movie Night this Friday evening at 6 p.m. The premiere movie is “Father Stu” starring Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Teresa Ruiz, and Jacki Weaver. This biography is an inspirational story of a street-wise bad boy who discovers that he is meant to be a Catholic priest. Deacon Rick cautions about the salty language. This movie is rated “R” (restricted) for language. Admission is free. Pizza, popcorn, sodas, and root beer floats will be offered for sale. “Join us in the parish hall to see this faith-based film. We will be having a movie night in July as well!” said Fr. Bruno. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

FRIDAY, June 24

Lynn Peterson live at Artesian Cellars

Come unwind from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday evening with a talented singer and songwriter who has been entertaining audiences in Las Vegas and surrounding areas for several years. Swing, jazz, blues, big band, Latin. Pair this experience with Artesian Cellars great wine and delicious food, to properly celebrate the work week, and recharge for your busy weekend. RSVP by calling the tasting room at 775-600-7144. 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Comedy Club at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub

Host Stoner Rob introduces Dick Salas, Jake Yarbrough, and Adam Dominguez. His headliner is Jay Reid, who has been featured on Showtime, B.E.T., & TVOne . Seating at 8:00 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. Show starts at 9:00 p.m. No cover, but reservations recommended. 21+. J & D will be supplying the music during the show and at the after party. 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Register now for this Car and Motorcycle Show

The “Year of the Tiger Car and Bike Show” runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Bearded Lady Saloon. Proceeds benefit The Butterfly Effect nonprofit organization. Kelli Sater explains, “We are kicking it up a notch this year by celebrating all things tiger! A photographer will be on site for photo shoot opportunities with our very own tiger-painted girls, and a Carole Baskin impersonator.” Baskin is the founder and CEO of the nonprofit “Big Cat Rescue.” Come try out some of the tasty food trucks they’ll have lined up and get some cool gifts from the vendors. Registration is $10 per vehicle, and if you pre-register, you receive a “Year of the Tiger” poker chip. “We encourage everyone to dress in their best tiger attire,” says Sater. Car categories include: Rarest, most miles, most redneck (car or truck), lowest rider, best in show, muscle, highest hop and loudest pipes. Bike categories include: Most miles, most custom, best in show, classic and loudest pipes. Vehicle registration tickets can be purchased online at www. beardedladysaloon.ticketleap.com/yotcarandbikeshow The Bearded Lady Saloon is located at 1330 5th St. Call (775) 764-9377 for more information

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

“X-Treme” variety covers at the Bearded Lady

Electric Mayhem band performs songs from the 60’s to present, all genres of Rock (hard, classic, alternative, modern), Pop, Country, New wave, Dance, etc. 8 p.m. to midnight. 1330 Fifth Street, 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Get up and dance through the decades at Sanders Winery

Acclaimed J & D Band performs oldies, disco, rock, Latin country, and more. Joe Vato, originally from Chicago, has perfected his vocals over 30 years of performing. His current group has performed at various locations both locally and throughout the United States. This band has a particular gift for motivating people to get up and dance. Jack Sanders has made certain his audience with have room to bust their moves. Bring your own picnic supper. Sample award-winning wine from the Sanders Family Winery, and experience bliss. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7:30-ish. Tickets are $25 per person, and you had better call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table. While you’re at it, you might like to score tickets in advance for Mark Maynard’s Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons Tribute July 9th. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY, June 24 and 25

Country Honky-tonk atmosphere with some Vegas glitz

Rhinestones Country Bar welcomes Still Drunk at Sunrise band Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Drinks, dancing, slots. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Johnny & Treasure perform at Lakeside Casino and RV Park

This Dynamic Duo is set apart from others as they perform with passion, honesty, and musical integrity.. They are what some call “True Performers”. Their musical catalog ranges from Sinatra to Billie Eyelish. Diversity for this duo is an understatement. You must hear them to believe it. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 21+. 5870 Homestead Road. 1-888-558-5253.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

Pahrump PROUD, LGBTQIA+ festival

Pahrump’s annual LGBTQIA+ festival will return this weekend. Pahrump PROUD will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 at the Pahrump Nugget. The event is sponsored by The LGBTQIA+ Community Center of Southern Nevada and organizers are billing it as a “family-friendly day of community, partners, entertainment and outreach.” For information, (702) 733-9800.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

“Just For the Hell of it” motorcycle ride and BBQ at the Bearded Lady Saloon

This is the last ride for the summer, so don’t miss out on the fun. Meet up at 10 a.m. at The Lady, kickstands up at 11 a.m., and then everyone will be making their way up to the Mountain Springs Saloon for a cold one. Afterwards, head back to 1330 Fifth St. for free burgers and hot dogs, live music from Peg Leg Slim, and ice-cold beers! Don’t forget to fuel up! 775-764-9377.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

Muscle Car meet and greet

Featuring the muscle cars this week. Meet and greet this Sunday at the 2nd Amendment Range. Display staging begins at 7:00 am in the main and dirt parking lots. Good coffee, good people, good music— and of course, nice vehicles. Starts at 8 a.m. and will last as long as the owners of these treasures want to stay. 1360 E. Basin Ave. Call (775) 877-9111 for more details.

MONDAY, June 27

How strong are you … really?

The Hubb is hosting another “Muscle Monday” arm-wrestling tournament. $5 to participate, and the winner walks away with bragging rights and a $30 Hubb gift card. Space is limited. Sign up by 6:30 p.m. Monday to participate. C’mon. I’ll take ya on. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

FRIDAY through SUNDAY, JULY 1 – 3

Live music festival at the Nugget

Golden Entertainment has booked the crowd pleasers all weekend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. Friday: Glenn Gallarde Project. Saturday: Front Page. Sunday: Gregg Peterson Band. Performing at the Stage Bar in the William Hill Sportsbook at the Nugget, 681 NV-160. 775-751-6500.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

America’s Birthday celebration

Nye County Valor Quilters, G.I.USA, and DAV Chapter 15 will all be at the Pahrump Valley Winery Saturday, July 2nd from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to celebrate America’s birthday. They will showcase their organizations, offer crafts and merchandise for sale, and, in the case of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 15, explain the benefits of membership. Pahrump Valley Winery will conduct a BBQ, so there will be hamburgers, hot dogs, wine and beer for sale. They will also offer a wine tasting station. Please, no outside food or drink. 3810 Winery Road. Call Cindy at G.I.USA for more information at 775-513-7777.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Independence Weekend Redneck Pool Party

Kelli Sater claims, “You ain’t been to a redneck party till you’ve been to a Bearded Lady Fourth of July Redneck Pool Party!!” Bring your trucks and line them with tarps by 11 am and get in on the redneck pool action. Most Redneck Truck wins $100. “Don’t cut them mullets, grow them out and enter our Magnificent Mullet contest! Winner gets a trophy and free redneck photo shoot at The Bearded Lady.

We’ll have free burgers and dogs on the grill so make sure to bring your favorite dish to share.” Owner Kelli says, “We have Jeffrey Michaels coming to perform outdoors for ya’ll on our portable stage and of course we’re gonna bring back those yummy pineapple drinks from last year. Play our Redneck games and win fun prizes and bragging rights with your friends! This party gets bigger every year so we are only allowing up to 17 trucks to enter to allow room for activities.” If you want to enter your truck in the contest you can come in, or call and reserve your slot before they run out. The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

MONDAY, JULY 4

Fireworks at Petrack Park

Zambelli Fireworks will put on an Independence Day fireworks show after dusk from Petrack Park, 150 NV-160.

MONDAY, JULY 4

Watch the fireworks from the Bounty Hunter

Bounty Hunter Saloon hosts their annual fireworks viewing party at dusk on Independence Day. See the Pahrump fireworks from a great vantage point. 680 East St. at the corner of Second St. 775-513-3370.

