Here’s what’s going on in Pahrump

A look at upcoming events in the area.

(Cadence)

THROUGH SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Pahrump Music Festival

This four-day festival is going on at Petrack Park through Sunday and combines music performances, a beer and wine garden, car shows, horseshoe tournaments, art displays and of course a carnival. There are more than 140 vendors, 20 of them featuring food, two stages to enjoy a variety of music, featuring some special headlining performances of fan favorites like Zowie Bowie, Vegas McGraw and Count’s 77.

There will also be a battle of the bands competition on the concert stage. Tickets for the battle of the bands plus featured performances are $10 each; or the Weekend Warrior admission for all four nights for $25. The south stage will host a variety of performances at no charge.

Tickets vendor space and sponsorship opportunities are still available at PahrumpMusicFestival.com

Here’s a PV Times insider tip: check out Booth #21, run by Woman-Owned Woman-Led. They’re selling raffle tickets for $20 per chance to win a 65-inch screen TV. Someone is going to win … perhaps you?

Proceeds are going to their Pahrump community building programs. The drawing will be held and the winner announced Saturday on Facebook Live on the Pahrump Music Festival page.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1 – SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Craft and Vendor Fair

Nevada Treasure RV Resort, 301 W. Leslie St, at North Highway 160, will host a Craft and Vendor Fair in their convention center

The craft fair will take place Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Shriner Club Car Show

As a part of the Pahrump Music Festival, the Wee Pah Shriner Club and the Flivver Car Unit will be holding a car show in the parking lot of the Bob Ruud Community Center, at Basin Avenue and Highway 160, Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration is from 8 a.m. -12 p.m. at the booth set up in the parking lot. For more information contact Chuck Coleman at 775-764-7030 or at Chuck347@gmail.com or Ed Underhill at 702-686-7433 or at buzlitiyr@msn.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 1 – SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Moose white elephant sale

The Women of the Moose will hold their annual White Elephant Sale at their lodge, 1100 East Second St., Friday, April 1 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. -2 p.m.

Clothing, kitchenware, books, decorations, furniture, knickknacks and more will be available. Also, burgers and hot dogs will available for purchase.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Audubon Society bird walk

The Red Rock Audubon Society will host a social and educational bird walk Saturday, April 2 at Discovery Park from 8-9:30 a.m.

Meet at the Pahrump Valley Boulevard entrance (south of Highway 372 between Bourbon and Mt. Charleston streets.)

Let’s observe what migration may be starting to bring to our valley. Cameras and curiosity are welcome!

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Pahrump Gunfighters show

The Pahrump Gunfighters are helping to keep the Old West alive and will be performing at Dusty Flats, 100 W. Stagecoach Road (next to Stagestop Casino) April 3 at 2 p.m.

Admission is free for the show, complete with Western skits and gunfights.

For more information call 775-751-3458 or go to www.pahrumpgunfighter.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Cocktails and Canvas

Cocktails & Canvas will be hosting a sunny spring Paint and Sip at the Pahrump Senior Center.

Come paint some lovely daffodils on Saturday, April 9 from 1 -4 p.m.

The $25 price includes all supplies and guided instruction. Bring your favorite beverage.

Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot or for more info.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

A Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for the Pahrump Wild West Extravaganza will be held Sunday, April 10, from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 S. Highway 160.

Tickets are $10 each. Meal includes spaghetti with meatballs, salad, garlic bread, dessert, beverage (coffee, iced tea, water, soda) sold separately.

Additionally tickets for the Rifle Raffle and a 50/50 drawing will be available.

For more info call Janice at 775-209-5858.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Earth and Arbor Day celebration

The annual Earth and Arbor Day celebration will be held Saturday, April 16, from 10 a,m, to 3 p.m., at Ian Deutch Park.

Music, raffles, presentation from local environmental groups, cooking demonstrations, food and drink and more are on tap.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Ms. Senior Golden Years pageant

The 2022 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 18 at the Saddle West Hotel-Casino and RV Resort. There will be a reception following the pageant.

Tickets for the show are $15 and can be purchased from any Ms. Senior Golden Years representative, Nevada Silver Tapper or by contacting Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.