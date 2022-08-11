Here’s what’s going on in Pahrump

A listing of upcoming events and things to do in the area.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

Dinner and an outdoor presentation of “Mars Attacks”

Preferred RV is featuring the cult classic, “Mars Attacks.”Rated PG-13. This dinner-and-movie night is open to the public. BBQ starts at 5 p.m. No entry fee, so make sure to bring your friends and family. Ball Park ¼ lb. hot dogs ($1); add chili & cheese ($1). Ice cream cups, popcorn, candy, sodas water, beer, and wine served during the movie (prices vary). Outdoors on the big screen.Bring lawn chairs or blankets. 1801 Crawford Way. Call 775-727-4414 for more details.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

John Hilder headlines Comedy Night at 5280

Our favorite comedic host, Stoner Rob, is at it again. He’ll be bringing Summer Sinclair and

Ras One to the stage at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. Stoner’s headliner is none other than John Hilder, of Fox and Spike TV. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. Still no cover charge but arrive hungry and thirsty. Show starts at 9 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. JD Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after-party. 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

Tammy Graham Band coming to Pahrump Nugget

Tammy and her husband, Kent Johnson, have been performing for the past 35 years, bringing dynamic and high-energy musical entertainment to Las Vegas venues. Tammy has an incredibly beautiful voice you must hear live. She has been under contract with several record companies. Now her band is coming to Pahrump to perform the TGB signature 80’s dance, classic rock, country, pop and more. Show starts at 6 p.m. and runs to 9 p.m. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY, AUGUST 12 & 13

Pahrump’s own honky-tonk fave is “Breakin’ Out” this weekend

This Friday and Saturday, enjoy the band “Breakin’ Out” at Rhinestones Country Bar & Dance Hall. Fun dance and party music featuring classic rock, R & B, blues and country from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. Followed at midnight by DJ Rodeo Rick Garza. Show starts at 8 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Reserve your spot to bring a blank canvas to vibrant life

Join Laurie McCaslin’s Cocktails & Canvas to paint “Sunset Beach with Wine” on Saturday, August 13, from 1-4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. $25 includes all supplies and expert instruction. Laurie is so excited that her beautiful artwork is showcased in the Sanders Winery ad within the new tourism magazine for Pahrump, “Highway 160.” “LOOK!” she writes on Facebook. “There’s a new tourism magazine for Pahrump. And guess what? Inside front cover, the ad for Sanders Winery has my artwork! Yayyyyy Me!” Bring your favorite beverage to the Pahrump Senior Center on Saturday, Aug. 13. Work under the guidance of a real artist. Call, message, or text Laurie McCaslin at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot now. 1370 W. Basin.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Lynn Peterson returns with her amazing vocals

Lynn Peterson, well known singer and songwriter has been entertaining audiences in Las Vegas and surrounding areas for several years. Lynn provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. Show begins at 7 p.m. on the patio with the new misting system (weather permitting), or in the Tasting Room. No cover. Artesian Cellars, 1731 S. Highway 160. To help them serve you best, please call 775-600-7144 to let them know the number of people in your party.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

5 Classic Rock musicians formed this band to play the music we love

The West Coast Travelers are a classic rock tribute band comprised of five seasoned musicians, playing everything from Steely Dan to Styx; the Eagles to Fleetwood Mac. “We were all influenced by the same bands and musicians… the classic rockers of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. We pride ourselves in both our musical acumen and our vocal harmonies. We lived this music and we LOVE this music.” West Coast Travelers are debuting in Pahrump at the Bearded Lady Saloon Saturday night. Show starts at 8 p.m. 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Date day with your kiddo

Spend time with your child to make memories and keepsakes to cherish forever. “Mommy & Me with Sami” partners with Woman-Owned, Woman-Led Pahrump to offer the opportunity to craft a ceramic pot wind chime this Saturday. Create a wind chime by painting a ceramic pot and assembling the wind chime tubes to make a one-of-a-kind decoration for your home. Cost is $12 per adult/child pair. Activity begins at 10 a.m. 191 S. Frontage Rd. #102. Phone 775-910-1928 for more information and to reserve your spot.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

One night only at The Hubb

Takilma band brings a night of intriguing rock jams with three electric guitars, a serious drummer, and a whole lot of rock sass. Original music by musicians who have toured all over the United States and Europe. Want a preview? Listen at www.Takilmamusic.com. Show begins at 8 p.m. 21+, no cover. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14

“X-Treme” variety covers at Mountain Springs Saloon

Electric Mayhem band performs songs from the 60’s to present, all genres of rock (hard, classic, alternative, modern), pop, country, new wave, dance, etc. Show starts at noon, and runs until 4 p.m. No cover. Plenty of libations, and a decent BBQ meal selection from the kitchen. Indoor and outdoor seating. Thirty miles from Pahrump; worth the trip on a hot weekend. Bring a few extra dollar bills to autograph and paste to the walls. 702-875-4266.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

Ray Charles & Friends Tribute at the Sanders Family Winery

Peter Peterkin is a master of over 200 voices, 15 musical instruments and an amazing variety of dance styles. Pete has gained a reputation for being able to put together the greatest Motown tributes on the planet! The Four Tops, Stylistics, Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, James Brown: Pete puts together shows that look and sound like the originals. He will be appearing for the first time at Sanders Family Winery on August 20. Bring your own picnic supper. Sample award-winning wine from the Sanders Family Winery, and experience bliss. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, and you had better call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

CASA Luau

Pioneer Territory CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will hold its annual Hawaiian-themed fundraiser to support their programs for children in foster care. Starts at 6 p.m., at the Calvada Eye. Raffles, live and silent auctions, lots more. Tickets $50 each. Reserve your spot by email at info@ptcasanv.org or by calling 775-505-2272. More info is available at www.PTCASANV.org

KARAOKE

You be the star …

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

They have a wonderful covered patio with a mist system, horseshoe pits, pool table and darts. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Taco Tuesdays – 5-7 p.m.

Wings N Things Wednesday 5-7 p.m., followed by Karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Swap Meets 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts 8-11 a.m.

Consult with the VFW Post 10054 calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

EVERY SATURDAY

Open Jam Session at The Bounty Hunter

Come jam for this receptive audience. All musicians and instruments welcome. 2 pm -6pm. 680 East St. at 2nd St. 775-513-3370. Do it.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.