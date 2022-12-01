Hey, Pahrump — here’s what’s going on

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file Decked out in holiday style, the ladies who took to the stage at the Christmas Benefit Show wowed the crowd with their talent and energy.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley

Dine in or carry out. Fried fish, baked fish, fish tacos, clam chowder – and of course, plenty of fries and cole slaw. Everyone in the Pahrump community is welcome. You’ll see plenty of neighbors there. 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the parish hall. 781 E. Gamebird Road.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

Stoner Rob at 5280 Mexican

Stoner Rob headlines this week in a two-hour comedy special at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. Comedian Jimbo is hosting this week. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. $20 cover per person, which will be credited toward food and drink purchases. Show starts at 9 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. DJ Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 702-379-8926.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY, DEC. 2-4

Artistic Divas and Dudes Craft Show

The Artistic Divas and Dudes, a group well known for their talented craftsmen/women, are holding one of their amazing (amazing in the variety and quality of their wares) in time for Christmas gift shopping at Bob Ruud Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2, 3 and 4.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, DEC. 2-3

Annual Moose White Elephant Sale

The Moose Lodge, 1100 East Second St. will be having the annual White Elephant Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Clothing, kitchenware, books decorations, furniture, knickknacks and more. Burgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Christmas, Coyote’s Den style

“We do this every year with the Silver Tappers, and it always turns out fabulous!” said Sue Quale of Coyote’s Den. In case you didn’t know, the Silver Tappers feature the feisty and fabulous B.J. Hetrick-Irwin and her group of glamorous gals. There is a toy drive and non-perishable food drive going on at Coyote’s Den from now until early December for the Oasis Outreach Center to enhance Christmas for the kids. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to the party, which begins at 6:00 p.m. “Come join us for a wonderful evening of song, dance, and great friendship.” Free admission, open to the public. 3971 E Kellogg Road. 775-727-5233.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Preferred RV Holi-daze Craft Fair

Preferred RV Resort, 1801 Crawford Way (behind Gold Town) is hosting their annual Holi-daze event Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come see crafters and vendors showcase their wares. Do some early holiday shopping from a large variety of items. Call 775-557-5690 got more information.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Elks Fundraiser Dinner

Launch into the first Saturday of the Christmas month with a dinner dance at Pahrump Elks Lodge #2796 to benefit Never Forgotten Animal Society. Tickets are only $30 per person, due to the generosity of Luis and Suzanne Banuelos of P-Town Air, who donated the money to cover the dinner expense for the second year in a row. “100% of the proceeds from this dinner dance, which includes a fun auction, go to NFAS,” explained Maxine. Rick Scanlon provides the musical entertainment, and there will be a cash bar available. Menu includes chicken parmesan, and chicken Alfredo, plus all the expected salads, sides, and desserts. Reserve your space now with Maxine at 775-513-1205. The lodge is located at 2002 E. Basin.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

Nathan Adelson Wreath Festival

Nathan Adelson Hospice will hold their main fundraising event Dec. 8 at Mountain Falls Grill Room. For their “Festival of the Season”, thirty-inch wreaths have been beautifully decorated and will go up for a live auction to the highest bidder. There will also be a silent auction of gift baskets and other donated items. Ticket price of $75 includes dinner and auction fun in a beautifully festive setting. And all for a great cause!

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

Silver Tappers Christmas Show

The always entertaining Nevada Silver Tappers will be putting on their annual Christmas extravaganza, this year themed “Peace on Earth”in the Saddle West Showroom, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. Contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468 for tickets. Proceeds of this year’s show will go to the Meals on Wheels program at the Pahrump Senior Center.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, DEC. 10 & 18

Christmas concert performances by the Desert Song Ensemble

Mark your calendar to attend these lovely Christmas concerts. Phyllis Nefsky on flute and guitar, Patty Henderson on cello and violin, and Barbara Edwards on viola will provide an elegant musical experience to color your holiday season. Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Pahrump Valley Museum on 401 E. Basin Ave. and on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church at 631 W. Irene St. Free admission to both events.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

Christmas concert by Nashville ICMA chart buster

Wade Hammond has earned three No. 1 hits through the Inspirational Country Music Association in Nashville. He has traveled the U.S. for 27 years in full-time ministry, sharing God’s love and his saving power through music. His music can be heard on multiple internet radio stations and many more outlets. Hammond is excited that his songwriting has now advanced to the movie industry. Three songs have been accepted for an upcoming film. Listen to him perform at 6 p.m. at the Central Valley Baptist Church on 3170 S. Blagg Rd. 775-910-9995.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

Holiday Variety Show

The Pahrump Community Choir, and the Pahrump Arts Council will present a Holiday Variety Show at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium. There will be music by the Pahrump Community Choir and performances by a new Theater Group they formed and more, as well as a wonderful visual arts display. Tickets are $8 per person at the door or $25 for a family of 4 or more. For questions or information please ontact info@pvpac.org or call 702-820-2280. Pahrump Valley High School is located at 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Veterans’ Pancake Breakfast

The Pahrump Elks Lodge, 2280 E. Basin Ave., will hold a Veterans’ Pancake Breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Breakfast is free for veterans but all are invited. They will also have clothing and toiletries available for veterans. Also, they are collecting new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food for the tribe MC and Oasis Outreach at the lodge.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Network with local artists

The Pahrump Arts Council is hosting their Winter Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. at 301 E. Oxbow Ave. Appetizers, refreshments, and live performances allow you the opportunity to gather and connect with our local artists. Learn more about this local 501c3 by joining Pahrump Arts Council Members on Facebook.

KARAOKE

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay or Double Trouble at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE starting at 6 p.m.: karaoke combined with $1 Tacos at 50% off. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. 702-379-8926.

MON, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with Rodeo Rick Garza at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: karaoke at VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

SAT & THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: karaoke at Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI at 7 p.m., SAT at 8 p.m.: karaoke at Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: karaoke at Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

They have pool tables and darts inside, where it’s warm and cozy. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Monday night Football with $2 hot dogs. Begins at 5 p.m.

Taco Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

Wings N Things Wednesday 5-7 p.m., followed by karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Swap Meets 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts 8-11 a.m.

Consult with the VFW Post calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar . Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

