LIST: Here are dozens of things to do for Halloween in Pahrump

A haunted house, trunk or treats, corn mazes and more. Check out our big list of Halloween activities.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Here's a list of Halloween-related events in the area.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

2nd Annual Haunted House at Shenanigans Pub

Festivities begin at 4 p.m., and all ages are welcome. Two bounce houses, Trunk or Treat; food on location. The adult Halloween party begins at 8 p.m., with giveaways all night and a costume contest at 11 p.m. Music with DJ Icey. 1330 E. Calvada Blvd. 702-752-0369.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Smith’s Food & Drug 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat

Join them for fun, candy, and costumes from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday. Participants needed, so call 775-727-2400 to RSVP before the event. Otherwise, simply come and enjoy! 601 S. Highway 160.

Down 4 Mine CC 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat

Sonic Drive-in says, “Come out and get this candy if you’re not scared!” Trophies for best display, furthest tipped or driven, and club participation. Trophies handed out at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in participating, call 702-742-2655 before 10/29. Event runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday the 29th at Sonic Drive-in, 350 S. Highway 160.

Moose Lodge Trunk or Treat

Decorate your trunk, fill it with candy, and come down to have some fun with the kids. 4-7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 1100 Second Street. Goblin stew served at 4:30 for members and their guests. 775-727-6577.

Trikers and Bikers host free family event

Meet at Johnny’s on Highway 372 from 5-8 p.m. for family fun – all ages welcome. If you’re interested in being a participant or donating candy, please email trikersbikersofnyecounty@gmail.com or text 775-764-0764.

Boo! Happy Halloween from the Fight Science Academy

Join them Saturday from 4-8 p.m. for Trunk or Treat, candy, costumes, and haunted graveyard. Edward Mattson said, “We are going to do a huge haunted graveyard and ‘theme’ the studio just like the past two years, but it’s going to be even better this year!” 1190 E. Highway 372, suite 12. 775-657-0387.

Family Fall Festival at Pahrump Community Church

Welcoming the community at 6 p.m. outside in the North courtyard for free annual Family Festival. Games, activities, cotton candy, popcorn, and loads of candy. Your generous donation of candy donations between now and then will make this fun for everyone. Candy donation can is in the west entry. 1061 E. Wilson Road. 775-727-5384.

A howling good time at Coyote’s Den

Sue Quale said, “Please join us! We hope to see everyone here.” Trunk or treat begins at 6 p.m. Adult costume contest at 9 p.m. If you can help by decorating your car and passing out candy, RSVP at 775-727-5233. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Spooktacular Halloween Trunk or Treat at Wheeler Springs Plaza

“Join us and come dressed in your best costume.” Located in the plaza with Phantom Fireworks. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 5-8 p.m. Brought to you by AA Salon, The Master at Arms, and other local vendors and businesses. 921 South Highway 160.

Halloween Party at Senior Center

The Pahrump Senior Center’s annual Halloween Dance will be held from 5-9 p.m. Dinner, dancing, costume contest, raffles, 50-50 drawing. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the senior center or at the door the night of the event.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

Spook-Eye Halloween at Calvada Eye Park

Be at the Calvada Eye Park beginning at 5 p.m. Trunk or Treat until 8 p.m. Everyone in Pahrump is welcome. Cars and booths will be there. Participants include Pahrump Valley Rotary, Pahrump Valley Kiwanis, KPVM TV ACE Country Radio, Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, sheriff candidate Joe McGill, Battleborn Financial, First Choice Pregnancy Center, Disabled American Veterans, TuneScrybe, Estates Auction 411, and Pahrump Print Solutions.

5th Annual Halloween Spooktacular at Petrack Park

Costume contests for all ages and PETS! Event 5-9 p.m. To sponsor or volunteer, contact Tony at 702-239-6521. Booths are free, and classic cars are welcome! 150 N. Highway 160.

Safe Night at the Lake

Halloween fun and generosity at Lakeside RV Park from 5-8 p.m. 5870 Homestead Rd. 775-751-7770.

Pahrump Gunfighters do it up right!

Trunk or Treat at Dusty Flats from 3-6 p.m. Our Pahrump Old West thespians love kids and stage performance. Don’t miss this. For more information or to sign up, call Gambler Dan at 775-751-3458. 100 West Stagecoach Rd.

Protectors of our Future Trunk or Treat

Meet at the Pahrump Spine and Wellness parking lot at 2780 S. Homestead Road from 4-8:30 p.m. “Help us take a stand against bullied and abused children.” To participate or donate, call 702-236-2972.

Fields of Horrors at Stagestop

StageStop Casino and $5 $10 $15 Restaurant open at 4 p.m. on Halloween. Discount tickets available for restaurant diners. $15 per adult, $10 per adult with dinner receipt, $5 per child. 100 W. Stagecoach Road. 775-537-9002.

Halloween Trick or Treat at Harker Ranch Farms

Enjoy the petting zoo, pony rides, the hay bale maze, hay bale slide, and hay bale pyramid from 12 noon to 8 p.m. Food truck will be onsite. General admission is $7 on Halloween day. 565 N. Blagg Rd. 775-790-6409.

Trunk or Treat plus costume contest at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub

Happy Halloween from Sonny and Nikki! Kids’ event runs from 2-5 p.m. Get an early start on Halloween. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. 702-379-8926.

WIC or Treat

Come join the team for some Halloween fun. Collect goodies and treats from 3-4:30 p.m. at 1981 E. Calvada Blvd. Costumes are encouraged!

Family Dollar 2nd Annual trick or treat

Bring your family to 2891 Charleston Park (this FD location only) on Halloween from 3-8 p.m. They’re hosting a “safe night” trick or treat. The Sheriff’s Auxiliary Unit and Search & Rescue will be assisting with traffic control.