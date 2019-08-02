79°F
Entertainment

List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

August 2, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Goldfield Days

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, in Goldfield, parade at 10 a.m., BBQ, food, beer garden, vendors, contests, contests, raffles and much more. Also a land auction at 1 p.m.

• Movies in the Park

Saturday night, Aug. 3, “Early Man,” starts at dusk, free, snack bar will be open, Ian Deutch Memorial Park. Barbecues or fires not permitted.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Kai Brant – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

KARAOKE

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• 1st Friday 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., get Vamped, and first Friday of the month is with Skip at the Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

ART EXHIBITS

• Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents, “Abstract or Exploratory,” through Oct. 11.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – the Pahrump Arts Council presents Group Show “Simulate the Masters” through Oct. 17.

• American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Where I Travel,” through Oct. 3.

• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Extremes or Juxtaposition”, through Sept. 23.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com

