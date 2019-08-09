List: Pahrump area entertainment guide
WEEKEND EVENTS
WEEKEND EVENTS
• Winery Entertainment
Saturday night, Donovan Tea, of the world famous Lettermen, Sanders Family Winery, 3780 E. Kellogg Road, tickets $25 per person, gates open at 6 p.m., showtime at dusk, call 727-1776 to reserve your tickets or for information.
• Community Barbecue
Friday, Democratic Congressional Candidate Committee’s community barbecue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ian Deutch Memorial Park.
All are invited to attend and enjoy the catered barbecue via The Temple Place.
• Cocktails and Canvas
Saturday, Cocktails and Canvas painting class, 2- 5 p.m., at Nevada Treasure RV Resort.
All supplies and expert instruction included in the $35 price, paid by cash or check. Call or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot or for more information.
• Open Mic
Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.
LIVE MUSIC
Tuesday nights
• Tommy Deering and Kai Brant – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.
Thursday – Saturday
• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.
Friday and Saturday
• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.
KARAOKE
• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.
• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.
• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.
• 1st Friday 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.
• Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., get Vamped, and first Friday of the month is with Skip at the Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.
• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.
• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.
• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.
• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.
• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.
Ladies Night
• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.
ART EXHIBITS
• Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents, “Abstract or Exploratory,” through October 11.
• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – the Pahrump Arts Council presents Group Show “Simulate the Masters” through October 17.
• American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Where I Travel,” through October 3.
• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Extremes or Juxtaposition”, through September 23.
If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com