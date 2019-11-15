List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Thirsty Babyz perform at the Pahrump Fall Festival in Petrack Park as shown in a file photo. The band played a variety of music, including classic rock songs.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Scouts, including Cub Scouts, were among those taking part in the Beatty Days parade. The parade was in downtown Beatty on Oct. 27.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A look at the 2018 Pahrump Fall Festival. The annual special event is underway in Pahrump.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump gunfighters do their thing as participants in the Beatty Days parade. Downtown Beatty hosted the parade on Oct. 27 in the community.

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Opera House Performances

Friday, Nov. 15: “The Pirates of Penzance,” 7 p.m. Adults $20, children $10.

Saturday, Nov. 16: “The Magic Flute,” 7 p.m. Adults $20, children $10. Call the Amargosa Hotel for more information and to purchase tickets — 760-852-4441.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Special Guest – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Tommy Deering at the piano, 5- p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

KARAOKE

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Thursday through Saturday, Karaoke with Cowboy, 7 p.m. – midnight, Tumbleweed Tavern, corner of Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie.

• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $50 contest on Saturday nights with Dread, the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

• 1st Friday 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., get Vamped, and first Friday of the month is with Skip at the Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

ART EXHIBITS

• Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents, “Monochromatic,” through Dec. 13.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – the Pahrump Arts Council presents Group Show “Eye of the Beholder” through Jan. 10.

• American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Life. Death. Rebirth,” through Jan. 3.

• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “The World: People. Cultures. Architecture,” through Dec. 10.

