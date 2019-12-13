61°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

December 13, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Movie Bar Grand Opening

Friday, 6 p.m., the first three episodes of “The Mandalorian”, a space western series and on Saturday at 6 p.m., “The Irishman” will be shown. $15 ticket price includes two pieces of pizza, K7 Movie Bar, 6050 Thousandaire Blvd. More: 775-513-6227

• Christmas Cocktails and Canvas

Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2-5 p.m., at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, they will be painting the Leg Lamp from “A Christmas Story.” (The holidays are not complete without it!) Included are all supplies and your first cup of cheer. Cost: $35. Call or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve spot or for more.

• Nightmare Before Christmas

Nightmare Before Christmas Party in the Park, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13th at Petrack Park. Fun for the whole family, vendors with holiday gifts, entertainment, raffle prizes and drawings, and a showing of the movie “Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The Pahrump Lions Club will be making hamburgers and hot dogs and will also will have vision screenings.

Tickets are $5 each or $20 for a family. Proceeds will benefit the Vinojazz Foundation.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Special Guest – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Tommy Deering at the piano, 5- p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Sunday

• Jam sessions, 3-7 p.m., with Cowboy, Tumbleweed Tavern, Bell Vista and Leslie.

KARAOKE

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Thursday through Saturday, Karaoke with Cowboy, 7 p.m. – midnight, Tumbleweed Tavern, corner of Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie.

• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $50 contest on Saturday nights with Dread, the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

• 1st Friday 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., get Vamped, and first Friday of the month is with Skip at the Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg, 727-5233.

ART EXHIBITS

• Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents, “Black and White,” through Feb. 6.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – the Pahrump Arts Council presents Group Show “Eye of the Beholder” through Jan. 10.

• American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Life. Death. Rebirth,” through Jan. 3.

• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Animals” through Feb. 11.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com

