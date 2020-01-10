List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East Street in Pahrump.

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Cocktails and Canvas

Saturday, Jan. 11 from 2-5 p.m., at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, they will be painting a snowman and the northern lights.

All supplies and first drink are included.

The cost is $35.00. Call or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot or for more info.

• Artist’s reception

Artist’s Reception the Pahrump Community Library, Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1-3 p.m., to showcase visual art pieces being exhibited at the library’s Reader’s Nook and meet the artists.

The Pahrump Arts Council presents the exhibit, titled “Artist Favorites” through Feb. 28.

The public is invited to attend.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Special Guest – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Tommy Deering at the piano, 5-9 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Sunday

• Jam sessions, 3-7 p.m., with Cowboy, Tumbleweed Tavern, Bell Vista and Leslie

ART EXHIBIT

• Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents, “Black and White,” through Feb 6.

See pvtimes.com for an expanded entertainment guide.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – the Pahrump Arts Council presents Group Show “Artist Favorites” through February 28.

• American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Color,” through April 3.

• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Animals” through February 11.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com

KARAOKE

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Thursday through Saturday, Karaoke with Cowboy, 7 p.m. – midnight, Tumbleweed Tavern, corner of Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie.

• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $50 contest on Saturday nights with Dread, the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

• 1st Friday 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., get Vamped, and first Friday of the month is with Skip at the Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

