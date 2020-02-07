72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

February 7, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Cocktails and Canvas

Saturday, Feb. 8 from 2-5 p.m., at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, they will be painting a choice of three valentine designs. All supplies and instruction are included. The cost is $35.00. Call or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot or for more info.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Lynn Peterson – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Tommy Deering at the piano, 5-9 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Sunday

• Jam sessions, 3-7 p.m., with Cowboy, Tumbleweed Tavern, Bell Vista and Leslie.

KARAOKE

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Thursday through Saturday, Karaoke with Cowboy, 7 p.m. – midnight, Tumbleweed Tavern, corner of Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie.

• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $50 contest on Saturday nights with Dread, the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

• 1st Friday 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., get Vamped, and first Friday of the month is with Skip at the Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

ART EXHIBITS

• Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents, “Architecture,” through April 23.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – the Pahrump Arts Council presents Group Show “Artist Favorites” through February 28.

• American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Color,” through April 3.

• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Animals” through February 11.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Perfect for Super Bowl snacking: a platter of ...
Divas on a Dime: French fries and fixin’s for fumble-free football fare
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

At a Super Bowl potluck last year, my friend asked me to bring a couple of bags of frozen fries as a side dish for hamburgers. Ahem. Do you know who I am? I’m a Diva! I can’t simply bring a bag o’ fries!

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times You can have cookies for breakfast even if yo ...
Divas on a Dime: A three-ingredient fast break for your breakfast
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Mornings are hard! Especially cold, dark winter mornings. But here’s something to motivate you to get out of your warm bed and face the world – breakfast cookies!

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Jan. 15 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $14 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tilapia is healthy, simple to prepare, fast e ...
Divas on a Dime: Light and luscious fish dinner done in a flash
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The quickest way to prepare tilapia is to broil it with a drizzle of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon. Place desired number of filets on a rimmed baking sheet and broil on HIGH for 5 minutes, or until the fish is done. Sprinkle on a few capers or fresh herbs, add a heap of steamed veggies and dinner is done.

Pahrump Arts Council "Siren's Storm," a two-paneled acrylic piece 2018 by Geneil White as shown ...
Art exhibit debuting in Pahrump
Staff Report

The Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Artist Favorites” a group show at the Pahrump Community Library Reader’s Nook, through Feb. 28, organizers announced.