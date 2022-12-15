PAHRUMP EVENTS: Christmas lights, Music Bingo, a community talent show, live performances and more

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file Pam Tyler prepares a panini sandwich, which is one of the many menu items offered at Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

Celebration of Lights

“Celebration of Lights” from 4-6 p.m. at the Pahrump Cooperative Extension located at 1651 E. Calvada Blvd. Bring your camera to the festively decorated grounds the Master Gardeners have prepared for you and your family and cherish the captured family photos for generations to come. Enjoy some cocoa or apple cider, cookies or dehydrated apple rings. Holiday tree care tips will also be featured, as well as special guest Prof. M.L. Robinson and learn about which evergreens will grow well in the Pahrump Valley. Open to the public, all ages welcome. RSVP text to 775-990-8322. Also the Extension will be accepting live Christmas trees for recycling until Jan. 22.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

Community Talent Show

The Pahrump Arts Council is sponsoring the Community Talent Show at the PVHS auditorium. All ages are welcome to come and enjoy the music, dance, and skits. Visual arts of all kinds are going to be on display, too. “It will be a holiday wonderland of sights and sounds.” Doors open for the show at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 per person, or $25 for a family of 4. For questions or information please contact info@pvpac.org or call 702-820-2280. Pahrump Valley High School is located at 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY, DEC. 16 & 17

Avenue B band at Rhinestones

Come on out this Friday and Saturday night to experience Avenue B. The band has mastered a repertoire of classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites. Watch them at Rhinestones Country Bar & Dance Hall beginning at 8 p.m. each evening. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Last Saturday to shop Farmer’s Market before Christmas break

“Shop local” this Saturday at our Farmer’s Market from 8:30 a.m. to noon outside Tractor Supply Co. on 900 E. Hwy. 372 (at Bolling Rd.). The local vendors, farmers, and craft artisans will be taking a few weeks off in observance of Christmas and New Year’s after this Saturday but will resume service on Jan. 7, 2023. Find charming, quality gifts of wood, stone, pottery, and fabric. Some of Pahrump’s finest baked goods and produce will be available for sale as well.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Network with local artists

The Pahrump Arts Council is hosting their Winter Gala from 5-8 p.m. at 301 E. Oxbow Ave. Appetizers, refreshments, and live performances allow you the opportunity to gather and connect with our local artists. Learn more about this local 501c3 by joining Pahrump Arts Council Members on Facebook.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Last Train to Juarez band makes a stop in Pahrump

First performance at the Bearded Lady Saloon. If you prefer your country to be real and gritty don’t miss these guys. They will be showcasing their original music along with cover tunes from their favorite artists. $10 cover. Experience them this Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. at The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Veterans’ Pancake Breakfast

The Pahrump Elks Lodge, 2280 E. Basin Ave., will hold a Veterans’ Pancake Breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Breakfast is free for veterans but all are invited. They will also have clothing and toiletries available for veterans. Also, they are collecting new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food for the tribe MC and Oasis Outreach at the lodge.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

Christmas concert by the Desert Song Ensemble

Mark your calendar to attend these lovely Christmas concerts. Phyllis Nefsky on flute and guitar, Patty Henderson on cello and violin, and Barbara Edwards on viola will provide an elegant musical experience to color your holiday season. Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church at 631 W. Irene St. Free admission.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

It’s music! It’s bingo! It’s Music Bingo.

Rick Scanlan hosts Music Bingo at Artesian Cellars from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, and prizes include free dessert, free wine slushees, free glasses of wine, and truffle chips! Rick prints Bingo cards with his set list selections all jumbled up, then commences to play his guitar. You’ll hear classic rock, alternative, country, from the 60’s to now. Listen carefully and mark your card as the show proceeds. Artesian Cellars, 1731 Highway 160. To help them serve you best, please call 775-600-7144 to let them know the number of people in your party.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

Wine Bottle & Ornament Paint Night 3

Join Artesian Cellars Winery at 6 p.m. for a night of wine, creativity, and fun. You will leave with a beautifully painted wine bottle and ornament. Ticket includes all instruction, supplies and your first glass of wine, beer or wine slushee. Each class will be different! $35 per person/ $30 if a member of the Wine Club. 1731 S. Highway160. Please call 775-600-7144 for more information. Book your reservation online at www.artesiancellars.com.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Community Christmas Dinner

The Holiday Task Force will be serving their annual community Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve, at the NyE Communities Coalition campus, 1020 E. Wilson Road. It will be a sit-down dinner, served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The dinner is free and the entire community is invited to enjoy the meal.

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

Special message from the VFW post: “Now until Dec.18, bring in an unwrapped new toy into the Post and receive one free well cocktail or domestic draft. Collection is for Toys for Tots. “With the economy being bad, Toys for Tots is falling behind this year. Let’s try and make it better for all those children who may go without this Christmas, without all of your support. Merry Christmas.”

The Post has pool tables and darts inside, where it’s warm and cozy. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Monday night Football with $2 hot dogs. Begins at 5 pm.

Taco Tuesdays 5 pm-7 pm

Wings N Things Wednesday 5 pm – 7 pm, followed by Karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5 pm – 7 pm

Saturday Swap Meets 7 am – 2 pm

Sunday Breakfasts 8 am – 11 am

Consult with the VFW Post calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar . Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

KARAOKE

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay or Double Trouble at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun, 7:30 p.m.

TUE starting at 6 p.m.: karaoke combined with $1 Tacos at 50% off. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. 702-379-8926.

MON, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with Rodeo Rick Garza at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: karaoke at VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

SAT & THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: karaoke at Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI at 7 p.m., SAT at 8 p.m.: karaoke at Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: karaoke at Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI & SAT, starting at 8:00 p.m.: karaoke with Double Trouble at the Wildside. 2101 E Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

