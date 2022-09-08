Roxy Stardust at Pahrump Nugget and more reasons to get out of the house

(Golden Casino Group) Roxy Stardust

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

The Cool Kids of The 80’s That Got Stuck In The 80’s

Roxy Stardust’s charm has hit the scene recently and made waves in Las Vegas. This band is performing Friday at the Pahrump Nugget Casino. These talented performers bring some of the greatest new wave and synth hits from the 80’s to you, covering a vast array of the most classic tunes. Their theme will throw you back in time and get you saying strange phrases again like, “Far out, dude!” Get ready for a bodacious night with Roxy Stardust. Show starts at 6 p.m. and runs to 9 p.m. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

Jeffrey Peterson headlines Comedy Night at 5280 Mexican

Host Stoner Rob teams up comedian Marcus Hardy, who pays tribute to and makes fun of some of the best voices, artists and songs of every genre with dozens of spot-on musical impressions. Headliner is Jeffrey Peterson, “The 420 Comic.” He’s a standup comedian based in Las Vegas, and former animator for Marvel Comics, Disney, Sony, Warner Bros., and Hanna-Barbera. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. Food and beverage purchase required, as 5280 needs the business to continue to do Comedy Night moving forward. Show starts at 9 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. JD Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 702-379-8926.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

Work hard, rock harder

Bearded Lady Saloon respects that you’ve been working for the weekend, and it’s prepared to help you start it off strong. Come out this Friday night and let DJ Santana and MC Branz rock your world. They’ll be rockin’ out the audience with all of your favorite songs from over the decades. Dress in your favorite rock attire — or don’t. “Either way, you’re gonna have a good time!” No cover. Show begins at 8 p.m. 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

Everything from Elvis to Green Day at The Hubb

Avenue B Band performs at The Hubb, beginning at 8 p.m. This band has mastered a repertoire of classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites. 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Local Artists’ Exhibit and Cocktails

Twenty-five talented local artists will be exhibiting their paintings for all to enjoy, or even purchase, at the Pahrump Elks Lodge. The exhibit will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave. Drinks/cocktails will be available. Call the Lodge at 775-751-2796 for more information.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

14th Annual First Choice Pregnancy Center Diaper Run

Everybody is welcome, regardless if you drive on two wheels, three wheels, four wheels or more. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Parker’s Kawasaki at 1201 S. Hwy. 160. The run will finish at the office of Lisa Bond Real Estate at 3130 S. Hwy. 160, where your registration in the run includes lunch. The cost is just $20 per rider, plus a package of size 5 or size 6 disposable diapers. Passengers pay only $15 apiece plus a package of unscented baby wipes. This is the second of several community events co-sponsored by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and participating community churches and nonprofits this fall under the Faith and Blue Initiative. For more information on the Diaper Run, call Nancy Erwin at 775-513-6207, or visit www.DiaperRun.us.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

‘Route 66’ returns to Sanders Family Winery

It’s classic country night at Sanders. “Route 66” presents the best of all the country hits. Hit song writer and top performer Jim Wise leads this group and has become an annual event at Sanders Family Winery. He toured the country as the opening act for some of the biggest names, including Alan Jackson and Waylon Jennings. Seating begins at 6 p.m. for free wine tasting. Show starts at dusk. 3780 E. Kellogg Road. Tickets are $25 per person. Get your tickets early for this show. Call 775-727-1776. 3780

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Laurie McCaslin’s Cocktails & Canvas

Arrive on Saturday at 1 p.m. and leave by four with a finished work of art. $25 includes all supplies and experienced instruction. Join Laurie McCaslin’s Cocktails & Canvas to paint at the Pahrump Senior Center. Bring your favorite beverage. Call, message, or text Laurie McCaslin at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot now. 1370 W. Basin.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

Amateurs to team up with horseshoe pros

Live shoe, dead shoe, foul shoe, horseshoe! The Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 is hosting a Nevada Horseshoe Pitchers Association tournament at 6 p.m. Open to the public, amateurs will be teamed with experts and the scores will be combined. Prizes will be awarded to the top amateur pitcher, the top team, and the top pro pitcher. Entry fee is $20. Please arrive before 5:30 p.m. to register. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be on sale from 5:30 to 6:30. 1100 East Second St. 775-727-6577.

SUNDAY SEPT. 11

J&D Band at Spring Mountain Saloon

J & D Band provides the music and has a particular gift for motivating people to get up and dance. They perform Motown, oldies, 60’s rock, Latin country, and more. They’re performing at the “World Famous” Spring Mountain Saloon this Sunday. Show starts at noon, and runs until 4 p.m. No cover. Plenty of libations, and a decent BBQ meal selection from the kitchen. Indoor and outdoor seating. Thirty miles from Pahrump; worth the trip on a hot weekend. 702-875-4266.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

It’s music! It’s bingo! It’s Music Bingo.

Rick Scanlan hosts Music Bingo at Artesian Cellars from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, and prizes include free dessert, free wine slushees, free glasses of wine, and truffle chips! Rick prints Bingo cards with his set list selections all jumbled up, then commences to play his guitar. You’ll hear classic rock, alternative, country, from the 60’s to now. Listen carefully and mark your card as the show proceeds. This event will be held outside on the patio if weather permits; alternately, it will be inside the Tasting Room. Artesian Cellars, 1731 S. Hwy. 160. To help them serve you best, please call 775-600-7144 to let them know the number of people in your party.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Benefit dinner for the no-kill shelters

A Benefit chicken fetuccini Alfredo dinner is being held at the Elks Lodge for local no-kill shelters Never Forgotten Animal Society, Tails of Nye County and PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) to help with the expenses of the 300 dogs that were recently rescued. Come eat a delicious chicken dinner and give to a great cause – it’ll be fun! There will be lots of raffles, a silent auction and karaoke afterward. Dinner starts at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased early or at the door at the Lodge, 2220 E. Basin Ave. or at Tails of Nye County, 520 East St. For more info call 775-751-2796.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

CASA Luau

Pioneer Territory CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will hold its annual Hawaiian-themed fundraiser to support their programs for children in foster care. Starts at 6 p.m., at the Calvada Eye. Raffles, live and silent auctions, lots more. Tickets $50 each. Reserve your spot by email at info@ptcasanv.org or by calling 775-505-2272. More info is available at www.PTCASANV.org

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

The Knights of Columbus will be hosting their annual Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 17, 4-7 p.m.

The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, green beans, garlic bread, coffee and lemonade. Tickets are $10 per adult, $5 per child under 12 years old. Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church is located at 781 E. Gamebird. For more information, call 775-727-4044.

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

They have a wonderful covered patio with a mist system, horseshoe pits, pool table and darts. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Taco Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

Wings N Things Wednesday 5-7 p.m., followed by Karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Swap Meets 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts 8-11 a.m.

Consult with the VFW Post calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar . Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

KARAOKE

“I’m a huge karaoke person even though I have the worst singing voice. When you love doing something, who cares?” -Hoda Kotb

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE starting at 6 p.m.: Karaoke combined with Tacos at 50% off. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Vince Neil’s Tatuado Wild Side Tavern. Karaoke with Double Trouble! 2101 E. Gamebird. 775-537-2499.

