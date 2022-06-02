UPCOMING EVENTS: Explore First Sundays in Pahrump – a monthly festival for performing and media arts

(Marvin Caperton/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) The monthly festival for performing and media arts returns this Sunday, June 5, at Natural Vibes, across from the post office, at 2341 E. Postal Drive. From 3-9 p.m., add your personal graffiti to the Graffiti Wall, shop artists’ wares, nosh on soul food and bagels, waffle cakes, and tacos from the truck.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

Comedy Club at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub

Headliner this week is ‘Stoner Rob’ himself, testing out material for his Amazon Prime special. Host Wayne will introduce Pahrump’s own Shelley Fisher. You saw her at the Kiwanis Comedy Bash, and she has even more hilarity for you. The show also includes Dee Lila, Liz Stone, and William Hunsinger. Seating at 8:00 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. Show starts at 9 p.m. with a fabulous after-party. No cover, but reservations recommended. 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

Open Jam Session at The Bounty Hunter

Come jam for this receptive audience. All musicians and instruments welcome. 2 pm -6pm. 680 East St. at 2nd St. 775-513-3370. Do it.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

Veterans Appreciation BBQ

Chapter #15 of the Pahrump DAV (Disabled American Veterans) will be hosting their annual BBQ event to honor all the area’s veterans and their families and caregivers at the NyE Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson. The BBQ is not just for veterans however – the entire community is invited and non-veterans can eat for a mere $5 and children under 12 for $3. Veterans and their families or caregivers eat for free. On the menu is chicken, hamburgers and hotdogs with all the fixings. There will also be live entertainment and raffles.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

Michelle Murlin at Sanders Winery

Singer, dancer, performer Michelle Murlin delights you through 70’s R&B, 80’s Pop, Country, Latin, Jazz, and Broadway during an evening under the stars of Pahrump. Will her husband, Mark Preston, make a surprise appearance? Better not miss this. Bring your own picnic supper, or indulge in the food truck on site before the show. Sample award-winning Pahrump Valley wine, and experience bliss. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Show starts at dusk. Tickets are $25 per person, and you had better call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

2nd Annual Indoor Pool Party at the Bearded Lady Saloon

Don’t be late! Starts at 2 p.m. Kelly and company will have their delicious pineapple drinks flowing, potluck full of yummy food, dad bod contest, best retro bathing suit contest and much more. Jeffrey Michaels will be there as well playing all your favorite beach-themed music and this year Bearded Lady Saloon is bringing an even bigger pool! Bring your favorite pool toys and get ready for one of the best pool parties you’ll go to this year! 1330 5th St. Call 775-764-9377 for more information.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

First Sundays Pahrump Community Art Festival

The event was rich in May, according to organizer Marvin Caperton. The monthly festival for performing and media arts returns this Sunday, June 5, at Natural Vibes, across from the post office, at 2341 E. Postal Drive. From 3-9 p.m., add your personal graffiti to the Graffiti Wall, shop artists’ wares, nosh on soul food and bagels, waffle cakes, and tacos from the truck. Cheer on teens performing music, an 8-year-old performing martial arts, and the Spit Fire dance troupe from Nye County. First Sundays features “woven mic” where individuals perform spoken word and poetry compositions. Put First Sundays on your calendar. Call 775-253-4550 for more information.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

Pahrump local guitar fave performs country and alternative

Catch Jeremiah Suter at The Hubb from 3-7 p.m. – unless you convince him to play beyond. Stop by for a few cold brews, some tasty food and treat yourself to an afternoon guitar performance from one of our local musicians. If you haven’t heard Jeremiah’s mesmerizing vocals you are missing out. Come hear some of your favorite Country and alternative accoustic tunes, or request one of his original songs. 3720 W. Bell Vista Road. Call 775-764-1299 for more details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Cocktails and Canvas

The warm weather is upon us, so who wants to go camping? Cocktails & Canvas will be holding a paint and sip at the Pahrump Senior Center on Saturday, June 11 from 1-4 p.m. We’ll be painting a cute little camper under the desert stars. Cost is $25 for all supplies and instruction.

Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot or for more info.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant

The 2022 Ms. Senior Golden Years will held at 7 p.m. in the Saddle West showroom. A reception will follow the pageant.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from any Ms. Senior Golden Years representative or Silver Tapper or Jackie Greco by calling 775-751-3468.

KARAOKE

“I Wanna Dance With You?” “Purple Rain?” “Love Shack?” Bring it!

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. (775) 764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.