Upcoming events: Have your pet ‘blessed,’ First Sundays arts festival, a free movie, live music & more

Here’s a list of events in and around Pahrump to help you plan the week ahead

(Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Bring your pets to St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church, 631 W. Irene St., beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday to have them "blessed."

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Best rock anthems of the decades

Back at the Pahrump Nugget by popular demand, The Glenn Gallarde Project. Based out of Las Vegas, this band has entertained on Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Costa Cruise Lines, and at casino venues all over the U.S. They play alternative rock, dance, country, R&B and even their own originals. Performing at the Stage Bar in the William Hill Sportsbook from 6-9 p.m. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Friday Night Music at Artesian Cellars

Free admission. Come on out and enjoy an evening of food, wine and live music beginning at 7 p.m. Tony Silva will be performing. Call 775-600-7144 to let them know the number of people in your party. 1731 S. Highway 160.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, SEPT. 30-OCT. 1

Dance to Motown, oldies, and more at Rhinestone’s

Acclaimed “J&D Band” performs the music, and has a particular gift for motivating people to get up and dance. They perform Motown, oldies, 60’s rock, Latin, country, and more. They’ll be followed by DJ Rodeo Rick Garza to keep the country fun flowing until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Pancake Breakfast

A fundraising pancake breakfast, complete with pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, O’Brien potatoes and beverages will be served from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Tickets are $5 per person and all are invited.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Elks Benefit Dinner and Show

The Pahrump Elks Lodge #2796 will host a fundraising dinner and show for the benefit of the Pahrump Senior Center. Dinner is at 5 p.m. It is open to the public and will consist of Swiss steak, potato, veggie, salad and dessert for $15. Bill Watson and the Glam Girls will be the entertainment. Tickets available at the senior center or the Lodge, 2220 E. Basin Ave.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Free outdoor movie at Preferred RV

We’re all invited to Preferred RV Resort this Saturday to watch the American supernatural comedy film “Ghostbusters” on their outdoor screen. Meet by the BBQ area, beginning at 7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets for comfort. There will be snacks, candy and more available for a small donation. 1801 Crawford Way, next to the Nugget Casino.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Live rock and blues, Incognito style

Come out to The Hubb Bar & Grill to experience the passionate, talented band Incognito. You’ll definitely want to be there if you heard their creative cover of “Summertime” at the Fall Festival. Show begins at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Faith and Blue golf tournament at Mountain Falls

Trinity Church is hosting a golf tournament at Mountain Falls Golf Course, along with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office under the Faith & Blue Initiative. Pay fees and RSVP with Janice Maurizio at 775-209-5853. At 1 p.m. shotgun, 4 players, $400 includes box lunch. Contest activities before tee-time: skill shots, chipping, putting. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call tournament coordinator Art Freeman at 775-513-5818, or email freemangolf1022@hotmail.com for more details.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Blessing of the Animals

Your pet is a blessing in your life; it stands to reason that you might want to have your pet officially blessed. Bring your creatures great and small to St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church. Blessing begins at 10 a.m. 631 W. Irene St. 775-764-0794.

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

First Sundays Community Art Festival

Pahrump’s monthly festival for performing and media arts returns, and will be held indoors at the NyE Communities Coalition, located at 1020 E. Wilson Road. The festival runs from 4-8 p.m. Sample from food vendors, shop for clothing, and watch the Pahrump Valley Arts Council youths perform. This month, there will be improv, a blown glass vendor, and “Soul Food Flavor” — a food vendor from New Orleans. Listen to a Christian band, and a couple of rock and roll bands, too. First Sundays features individuals of all ages performing spoken word and poetry compositions. Call 775-253-4550 for more information.

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

Music at Spring Mountain Saloon

Little Bit Country band is playing at the World Famous Spring Mountain Saloon. Classic outlaw country, rock & roll, and “blue-eyed soul.” Show starts at noon, and runs until 4 p.m. No cover. Plenty of libations, and a decent BBQ meal selection from the kitchen. Indoor and outdoor seating. Thirty miles from Pahrump, up in the Pass. 702-875-4266.

TUESDAY, OCT. 4

Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge

Beginning on Oct. 4 and then every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month, the Elks Lodge #2796, 2220 E. Basin Ave., will be hosting Trivia Night starting at 5:30 p.m.

They will form teams of four to six players and ask general knowledge questions. It is lots of fun – come socialize (the public is welcome) and see just how much trivia you know!

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley

Our Lady of the Valley is hosting its Fish Fry on Friday, October 7 from 4-7 p.m., in the parish hall, 781 E. Gamebird Rd. Fried and baked fish dinners with fries and coleslaw, fish taco dinner with fries, made-from-scratch clam chowder are on the menu. Coffee, lemonade and water are included. Beer wine, soft drinks and homemade desserts are also available.

Everyone is welcome!!

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Methodist Men’s Car Show

The First Annual Car Show will be held by the United Methodist Men’s Group at the Methodist Church at 1300 E. Highway 372, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entries include various cars, trucks and other specialty automobiles.

A continental breakfast will be available at 7:30 a.m. and Pete’s Meats & Treats will be on the premises all day. For entries and more information call Bob Liva at 775-250-1338.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Bunco Luncheon

Elks Lodge #2796, 220 E. Basin Ave., will host a Bunco Luncheon at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door. There will also be a silent auction, raffles, baskets and a 50-50 drawing.

For more info call 702-355-0521.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Balloons Over Pahrump at Petrack Park

Live music and hot air balloons fill the air as Faith Fellowship church partners with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to celebrate the finale of the 3rd Annual Faith and Blue Initiative. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food and booths on-site. Call Balloons Over Pahrump Balloon Rides at 702-300-4008, or Janice Maurizio at 775-209-5853 for more information.

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

Health Fair and BBQ

The art of Medicare will host their first annual Health Fair and BBQ party for Medicare-Eligibles at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave., Thursday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free food and refreshments, burgers, hotdogs, chili and more, a live DJ and raffles all day so bring your friends.

A licensed agent will be there to answer Medicare questions.

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

They have a wonderful, covered patio with a mist system, horseshoe pits, pool table and darts. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Taco Tuesdays 5 pm-7 pm

Wings N Things Wednesday 5 pm – 7 pm, followed by Karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5 pm – 7 pm

Saturday Swap Meets 7 am – 2 pm

Sunday Breakfasts 8 am – 11 am

Consult with the VFW Post calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar . Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

EVERY FRIDAY

Stoner Rob and Charlie Wilson host Comedy Night

Host Stoner Rob and stand-up Charlie Wilson have teamed up to draw several comedians to the stage at 5280 Mexican. Wilson has entertained from Louisiana to NYC, and has come west to regale us with his humor. Stoner Rob will have us laughing the entire time. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. $20 cover per person, which will be credited toward food and drink purchases. Show starts at 9 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. DJ Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after-party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

KARAOKE

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE starting at 6 p.m.: Karaoke combined with Tacos at 50% off. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Vince Neil’s Tatuado Wild Side Tavern. Karaoke with Double Trouble! 2101 E. Gamebird. 775-537-2499.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.