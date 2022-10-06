What to do in Pahrump: Balloons, Bunco, bands and more

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Live music and hot air balloons fill the air as Faith Fellowship church partners with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to celebrate the finale of the third Annual Faith and Blue Initiative. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Petrack Park.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley

Our Lady of the Valley is hosting its Fish Fry on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m., in the parish hall, 781 E. Gamebird Road. Fried and baked fish dinners with fries and coleslaw, fish taco dinner with fries, made-from-scratch clam chowder are on the menu. Coffee, lemonade and water are included. Beer wine, soft drinks and homemade desserts are also available.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

Laurie Cook and The Heat at the Nugget

This band brings a simmering language of moves and music that will keep you jumping around to the beat. They play a wide variety of dance music including pop, disco, Latin, classic rock, and country. Listen to this band turn it up at the Nugget Friday at 6 p.m., then swing over to Rhinestones Country Bar & Dance Hall later on Friday and Saturday evening to hear them again. Ambitious band! Performing at the Stage Bar in the William Hill Sportsbook from 6 to 9 p.m. 681 S. Highway 160. 775-751-6500.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Methodist Men’s Car Show

An inaugural Car Show will be held by the United Methodist Men’s Group at the Methodist Church at 1300 E. Highway 372, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entries include various cars, trucks and other specialty automobiles.

A continental breakfast will be available at 7:30 a.m. and Pete’s Meats & Treats will be on the premises all day. For entries and more information call Bob Liva at 775-250-1338.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Bunco Luncheon

Elks Lodge #2796, 220 E. Basin Ave., will host a Bunco Luncheon at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door. There will also be a silent auction, raffles, baskets and a 50-50 drawing.

For more info call 702-355-0521.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Balloons Over Pahrump at Petrack Park

Live music and hot air balloons fill the air as Faith Fellowship church partners with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to celebrate the finale of the third Annual Faith and Blue Initiative. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food and booths on-site. Call Balloons Over Pahrump Balloon Rides at 702-300-4008, or Janice Maurizio at 775-209-5853 for more information.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Country, and rock n’ roll at The Hubb

Come out to The Hubb Bar & Grill for Still Drunk at Sunrise, a popular band here in town playing so many favorite country and R&R hits. Show begins at 8 p.m. 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Support UNLV Big Band

Help talented musicians attending courses at UNLV continue the Big Band legacy and fulfill their dreams. You will hear a mixture of standards, pop, swing, jazz, blues, and other styles. Seating begins at 6 p.m. for free wine tasting. Show starts at dusk. You may bring your own food to this unique, classy/casual outdoor venue. $40 per guest for a great cause. Proceeds will go to support the UNLV Big Band as they travel around the country to perform. Limited seating. Call 775-727-1776 for reservations. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

Are you holding the winning $10,000 raffle ticket?

The luau benefit for the Pahrump Valley Rotary is finally here. Barbara Thompson reports that the last raffle ticket was sold Tuesday. Only 350 tickets were sold, making the odds rather sweet for each of the ticket holders. Who will win the $10,000 cash prize? The drawing occurs Sunday. Thompson said that the club has amassed more than 40 door prizes, and around 25 auction items. The luau-themed event begins at 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget Event Center.

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

Health Fair and BBQ

The art of Medicare will host their first annual Health Fair and BBQ party for Medicare-Eligibles at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave., Thursday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free food and refreshments, burgers, hotdogs, chili and more, a live DJ and raffles all day so bring your friends.

A licensed agent will be there to answer Medicare questions.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Year of the Tiger car and bike show

The “Year of the Tiger Car and Bike Show” runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bearded Lady Saloon. Proceeds benefit The Butterfly Effect nonprofit organization. They are kicking it up a notch this year by celebrating all things tiger! A photographer will be on site for photoshoot opportunities with our very own tiger-painted girls. Food trucks will be lined up, get some cool gifts from the vendors. Registration is $10 per vehicle, and the first 20 to pre-register will receive a “Year of the Tiger” poker chip. Dress in yourbest tiger attire. First-place plaques for winners. Vehicle registration tickets can be purchased online at www. beardedladysaloon.ticketleap.com/yotcarandbikeshow The Bearded Lady Saloon is located at 1330 5th St. Call (775) 764-9377 for more information.

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

Live harp music performance by a Master

Plan ahead to attend the Elysée Harp Duo. Beverly Wesner-Hoehn and Kerstin Allvin will perform live on harps at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church beginning at 4 p.m. Dr. Beverly Wesner-Hoehn is an acclaimed and prize-winning harpist with an extensive background in performance and teaching. Read a dizzying background on her incredible achievements by googling her online. Their concert will feature Saint-Saens “Carnival of the Animals.” Families and children are welcome. Freewill offering at the door. Champagne reception to follow. Of course. St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, 631 W. Irene. 775-419-9204.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

Cocktails and Canvas

Come have a wickedly good time painting “Book, Binx and The Black Flame Candle” from 1-4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave.

$25 includes all supplies and instruction. Bring your favorite fall beverage. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot today.

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

They have a wonderful, covered patio with a mist system, horseshoe pits, pool table and darts. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Taco Tuesdays 5-7 p.m

Wings N Things Wednesday 5-7 p.m., followed by karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Swap Meets 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts 8-11 a.m.

Consult with the VFW Post calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar . Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

EVERY FRIDAY

Stoner Rob and Charlie Wilson host Comedy Night

Host Stoner Rob and stand-up Charlie Wilson have teamed up to draw several comedians to the stage at 5280 Mexican. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. $20 cover per person, which will be credited toward food and drink purchases. Show starts at 9 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. DJ Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

EVERY SATURDAY

Open Jam Session at The Bounty Hunter

Come jam for this receptive audience. All musicians and instruments welcome. 2 pm -6pm. 680 East

St. at 2nd St. 775-513-3370.

KARAOKE

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE starting at 6 p.m.: Karaoke combined with Tacos at 50% off. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Vince Neil’s Tatuado Wild Side Tavern. Karaoke with Double Trouble! 2101 E. Gamebird. 775-537-2499.

