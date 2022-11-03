WHAT’S GOING ON: Arts fests, craft fairs, hot air balloons, live music and comedy shows

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times file photo The Pahrump Balloon Festival is always a big draw for locals and tourists alike, bringing out crowds to watch the early morning flights and revel in the activities afterward.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, NOV. 4 AND 5

Elks Lodge Craft Show

The Elks Lodge will be hosting a craft show by local artists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and if you come hungry you can purchase a delicious lunch or a cocktail. Start your holiday shopping early so you can rest during the holidays.

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

Pop Rebels Band at the Nugget

With a repertoire that encompasses all the best dance, R&B, rock and party music from the 60s to today, Pop Rebels has opened for a variety of acts including Ariana Grande, KC & The Sunshine Band and The Righteous Brothers.

Show from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget, 681 Highway 160. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley

Dine in or carry out. Fried fish, baked fish, fish tacos, clam chowder – and of course, plenty of fries and coleslaw! Everyone in the Pahrump community is welcome. 4 to 7 p.m. in the parish hall, 781 E. Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

“First Friday” at Artesian Cellars

Eat, drink, shop – support a local charity. This is a creative, fun-packed festival-style event where Artesian Cellars presents a raffle (tickets for $2 each, or 13 for $20), a live auction, and live music – this month to benefit Pahrump’s local Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15. “First Fridays” is Artesian Cellars’ philanthropical dream “to give back to this wonderful town of people who have poured out more love and support than we could have ever imagined.” The celebration will spill over onto the back patio and parking lot. Admission is free; food and drink will be on sale. Event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Live music starts between 5:30 -6 p.m. Food trucks will be available to satisfy a variety of palates, all enhanced by Artesian Cellars’ own charcuterie plates. Call 775-600-7144 for information. The winery is located at 1731 S. Highway 160.

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

Stoner Rob has a hot new comedian line-up

Host Stoner Rob brings us laid-back, clever stories and observations, about himself—and about you, in the audience. This Mary Jane aficionado brings Alex “Kool Aid” Ansel of Amazon Prime and Hulu to the stage, along with Darrin Chase this Friday at 5280 Mexican. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. $20 cover per person, which will be credited toward food and drink purchases. Show starts at 9 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. DJ Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after-party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, NOV. 4 & 5

“A Day to Remember” Memorial car, motorcycle, and truck show

The Freaks of Nature club said, “We got such great feedback on the “Day to Remember” show last year, we brought it back to the Pahrump Nugget.” Vehicle award categories include Best VW, Best Motorcycle, Best Mini Truck, Best Truck, Best Hot Rod, Best Classic, Best New Muscle, Best Lowrider, Best Engine, Best Paint, Best Interior, Under Construction, Club Par, Best of Show, Chubbs Choice. Saturday Roll-in: 8-10:30 a.m. The show will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Trophies will be presented Saturday after the show in the event center. Cost/registration: $40 to pre-reg or $50 at the gate. Preregistration at https://ad2r.ticketleap. com/a-day-to-remember-car- show/ . Early roll will be Friday, Nov. 4, from 5-8 p.m. There will be a club bowling tournament on Friday night with trophies in these categories: Best Dressed Bowler/Team, Best Kid Bowler, Best Adult Bowler. Saturday night, the event center will be set up with two bars and music going for the pre-party and after-party. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, NOV. 4 & 5

Craft and Vendor Event

A craft-and-vendor event will be held at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come do some early Christmas shopping!

SATURDAY, NOV. 5

Family Fun Day

Free family fun, at Intermountain Healthcare, 1397 S. Loop Rd., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bingo at 9 a.m.

Games, train rides, face painting, prizes.

SATURDAY, NOV. 5

Desert Greens Craft Fair

Desert Greens, located at 350 W. Wilson (next to the hospital), will hold their 19th annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thirty-nine vendors will be selling handmade items and raffles will be held throughout the day.

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

First Sundays Pahrump Community Art Festival

Pahrump’s monthly festival for performing and media arts returns, and will be held indoors at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road. The festival runs from 4-8 p.m. this Sunday. Sample from food vendors, shop for clothing, and watch the Pahrump Valley Arts Council youth perform. This month, there will be improv, a blown glass vendor, and a variety of food vendors. Listen to a Christian band, and a couple of rock and roll bands, too. First Sundays features individuals of all ages performing spoken word and poetry compositions. Call 775-253-4550 for more information.

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

Craft fair with music and food – and crafts!

The 2nd Amendment Gun Range is hosting a craft fair to benefit their nonprofit of the month, Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Music, food, and local vendors converge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Try the Bulgogi fries at the Da Bruddah’s Grindz food truck! 1360 E. Basin Rd. Call Trish at 702-371-2393 for more information.

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

Marine Corps ceremony at VFW Post 10054

November 11th is Veterans Day. The Marine Corps League is performing a ceremony at 10 a.m., including a Purple Heart flag raising. This flag will be used in the VFW Meeting Hall for all official functions. The flag retirement ceremony is at 11 am. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, NOV. 11-13

Pahrump Ballon Fest

The sunrise Veterans Day ceremony will launch the 9th Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival at Petrack Park. The ceremony begins around 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and “will feature many of the traditional aspects of a military ceremony but with a bit more flair than usual.” Balloons begin preparing for launch each morning between 6 and 7 a.m. Vendors open shop at 9 a.m. Enjoy the carnival, three bounce houses, 20 food vendors, 90 merchandise vendors. Car show, corn hole and horseshoe tournaments, music. Contact Doug Dubin at 775-537-5515, or Doug Campbell (owner of Balloons Over Pahrump) at 702-499-4884. 150 NV-160.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

Cocktails and Canvas

Enjoy a cozy afternoon painting this adorable fall gnome on Saturday, Nov.12, from 1-4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. For only $25 you receive expert guided instruction, easy traceable templates and all the supplies needed. You just need to bring your favorite beverage. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your seat.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

Elk Foundation banquet

The Pahrump chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold their annual Big Game Banquet Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m., at the Pahrump Nugget event center. Tickets can be obtained by calling Ticket Chair Shelby Evans at 725-666-4302 or online at events.rmef.org/shop/pahrumpnevada1.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

VFW 3rd Annual Poker Run

Registration begins Nov. 1st at the VFW bar, or online at www.vfwpost10054.com. This poker run benefits Toys For Tots, and all of Nye County including the 14 Indian reservations in the county. Price is $20 per rider, and $15 per passenger, plus one unwrapped toy. Registration begins at 8 a.m., departure time at 10 a.m. Destinations are Stateline Saloon, Amargosa Junction, Crystal, and the Tribe clubhouse on Blagg Road. Breakfast burritos at VFW begin at 8 a.m. Lunch is 2-3:30 p.m. Drawings and poker hands will be announced at 3:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. High hand $400, 2nd place $150, Low hand $50. Enjoy some music and food. There will be a 50/50 raffle. The post will be collecting toys all the way up to Dec. 20. “Great cause, great food, great raffles, and great people!” 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

Motown legends at Sanders Winery

Soul Town performs their high-energy music tribute to Motown legends. Their forte is soul and R&B from the 60s to the present. They’ve prepared this stellar show covering Motown legends for their matinee audience at Sanders Winery. Tickets are $25 per person. Food truck will be available, or you may bring your own food. Gates open at noon for free wine tasting. Showtime at 1. Call 775-727-1776 for reservations. 3780 E. Kellogg Rd.

KARAOKE

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay or Double Trouble at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE starting at 6 p.m.: Karaoke combined with Tacos at 50% off. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Vince Neil’s Tatuado Wild Side Tavern. Karaoke with Double Trouble! 2101 E. Gamebird. 775-537-2499.

