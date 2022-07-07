What’s going on in Pahrump: Comic Frankie Pace at The Nugget, live bands at bars and more

(Getty Images) Bonkerz Comedy Productions brings Frankie Pace to the Pahrump Nugget Event Center at 6 p.m. Friday, July 8.

(Nevada Discovery Ride/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Comedian Frankie Pace appears at Nugget Event Center

Bonkerz Comedy Productions brings Frankie Pace to the Pahrump Nugget Event Center. “He is not just a comedian, he is an artist. Frankie’s looks are deceiving. He appears to be an everyday guy until he goes up on stage and jumps into his world. He actually makes you think he’s the character he’s portraying, whether it’s a woman, a drunk or any character at all.” Frankie has appeared on such TV shows as the Joan Rivers Show, the Show Time Apollo Comedy Hour, Comic Strip Live, Comedy Tonight, Make Me Laugh, Tough Crowd, the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Sopranos and Saturday Night Live. Limited seating available. Show Starts at 6 p.m. – Doors open at 5 p.m. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Comedy Club at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub

Host Stoner Rob will be bringing these extremely funny comedians to the stage: An Nguyen, Brian Shenanigan, Robert Bocellari, Antonio Hernandez. Our headliner will be Steven Roberts, as seen on the Laugh Factory and Brad Garett’s Club. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. Show starts at 9 p.m. No cover, but reservations recommended. 21+. JD Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after-party. 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Tractor Supply hosts Adopt-A-Pet

Never Forgotten Animal Society invites you to stop in and say “meow” or “woof” to your new best friend. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Never Forgotten for more details at 775-537-8674.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY, July 8 and 9

Need some Ruckus in your life?

Rhinestones Country Bar welcomes SJ & The Ruckus Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Drinks, dancing, slots. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Experience the sizzle which exemplifies Laurie Cook & the Heat

They’re back at The Hubb Bar & Grill, playing a wide variety of dance music including pop, disco, Latin, classic rock, and country. Listen to this band turn it up at from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

A Bearded Lady Saloon premiere

The infamous Bearded Lady Saloon presents Throckmore for the first time, bringing Pahrump the best in hard rock cover songs from the late 90s and 2000s. This band is notable in Las Vegas for the high-energy power rhythm section and searing guitars, along with incredible vocal abilities. “This is a show you will not want to miss!” $5 cover at the door. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY JULY 9

Seats available, but you might not need them

Acclaimed J & D Music band performs Motown, oldies, 60’s rock, Latin country, and more. Joe Vato, originally from Chicago, has perfected his vocals over 30 years of performing. Covers include Journey, Luke Combs, Smokey Robinson, Travis Tritt, Styx, Brooks & Dunn, Earth Wind & Fire. This band has a particular gift for motivating people to get up and dance. 5280 Mexican. Show begins at 6 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

SUNDAY, JULY 10

Artist Janel Raihl guides your graffiti wall painting at Nature Health Farms petting zoo

Painting event this Sunday at the Nature Health Farms. They’re painting this Sunday, and you’re invited to paint on the walls with famous artist, Janel Raihi. Discover what a typical farm day is like, offering up-close and personal experiences to pet and feed alpaca, mini horses, ostriches, donkeys, pigs, piglets, goats, ducks, geese, chickens, peacocks, rabbits and more. There are also antiques, cool cars, and vintage Americana items all around the farm for the entire family to see, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ages 12-64 $15, ages 3-11 and over 65 $10, children 2 and under are free. Military half-off admission with valid ID. 351 Bunarch Road (775) 764-9880.

SUNDAY July 10

Get your country on, up in the pass

Cooler temperatures prevail up at the World Famous Spring Mountain Saloon, but Little Bit Country band might wreck your strategy when you get up and start moving to their incredible sound. Show starts at 12 noon, and runs until 4 p.m. No cover. Plenty of libations, and a decent BBQ meal selection from the kitchen. Indoor and outdoor seating. Thirty miles from Pahrump on the way to Vegas, worth the trip on a hot weekend. Bring a few extra dollar bills to autograph and paste to the walls. 702-875-4266.

EVERY SATURDAY

Open Jam Session at The Bounty Hunter

Come jam for this receptive audience. All musicians and instruments welcome. 2-6 p.m. 680 East St. at 2nd St. 775-513-3370. Do it.

EVERY MONDAY

How strong are you … really?

The Hubb hosts another “Muscle Monday” arm wrestling tournament. $5 to participate, and the winner walks away with bragging rights and a $30 Hubb gift card. Space is limited. Sign up by 6:30 p.m. Monday to participate. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

NOW UNTIL OCTOBER 9

$10,000 Rotary Club cash raffle

“The Pahrump Valley Rotary $10,000 Cash Extravaganza is always the best party in town.” You cannot win the big money if you haven’t purchased your raffle ticket. Only 350 tickets will be sold, so you determine your odds (1/350? 5/350? 10/350?). Raffle tickets cost $80 each. Tickets will admit two people to the Luau themed Extravaganza Party on Sunday, Oct. 9th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget Event Center. An optional luau buffet dinner is available for $30/person and will be served from 2p-3p. Music, 50/50 drawing, silent auction, free photo booth, tons of door prizes. Contact Barbara Thompson at 775-764-0681, or Eddie Williams at 210-573-6161. I like those odds.

KARAOKE

“Don’t Stop Believin’,” “I Want It That Way,” “Friends In Low Places.” What’s your go-to song?

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. (775) 764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.