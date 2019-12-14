1 dead, 4 injured in U.S. 95 crash in Nye County

One person died and four others were injured following a crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

One person died and four others were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash near Beatty left one person dead, two people in critical condition and two people in serious condition, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent just before 6:20 p.m.

Witness statements and evidence at the scene suggests a car may have drifted across the centerline and collided with a pickup, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

According to a tweet from the Nevada Department of Transportation sent about 7:10 p.m., U.S. 95 was closed near Nevada Highway and North Valley View Road.

Further information was not immediately available.