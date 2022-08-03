78°F
News

1 person hospitalized following structure fire

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 3, 2022 - 12:03 pm
 

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a structure fire on Saturday, July 30.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the incident occurred at a home along the 100 block of Kismet Street just after 5 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find the report as stated, with light smoke showing on the underside of the manufactured dwelling,” he said. “Crews quickly found that the fire was mostly extinguished. There was one person who sustained some burns and was transported to the hospital and there was no extension. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Earlier that day, crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire in a parking lot between Gold Town Casino and the Holiday Inn Express at approximately 8:20 a.m.

“Crews arrived to find a working fire with smoke showing from the engine compartment,” Lewis noted. “Crews quickly accessed the fire and extinguished it without further incident and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is thought to be mechanical failure in nature.”

On Friday, July 29, crews were dispatched to the 900 block of East Falcon Street for a structure fire at approximately 4:40 p.m.

“As crews arrived, we found heavy smoke showing from a one-story single-family dwelling,” Lewis said. “The investigation revealed a working structure fire that apparently originated in the kitchen and extended to several rooms. The fire was quickly placed under control and there were no injuries. The fire is thought to be unintentional in nature, possibly related to a malfunctioning appliance.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

