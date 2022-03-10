100-mile poker run will benefit Short Branch Saloon

A poker run is being organized on March 19 to help raise funds to rebuild the iconic Short Branch Saloon in Crystal, which was destroyed by fire in January. The total trip is about 100 miles — 40 miles to get to Stateline Saloon, plus 60 miles to work your way back to the Bounty Hunter Saloon in Pahrump. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The iconic Short Branch Saloon in Crystal, which was destroyed by fire on Jan. 16.

A 100-mile poker run is planned on Saturday, March 19 to help raise funds to rebuild the Short Branch Saloon in Crystal, which was destroyed by fire in January. It’s being coordinated by several other saloons in Nye County.

Just what is a poker run? It’s a game where participants run between five checkpoints, drawing a playing card at each stop. The object: have the best poker hand at the end of the run.

A cash prize is determined by the total number of poker-run ticket sales.

The starting point is the Stateline Saloon at 4415 NV-373 in Amargosa Valley, which is about 40 miles from Pahrump. Arrive sometime between 8 and 10 a.m. and enjoy the included breakfast of biscuits and gravy. Don’t forget to pick up your playing card before you go! The second stop is the VFW Post 10054 here in Pahrump on Homestead Road. The third stop is the Tumbleweed Tavern on N. Leslie, fourth stop is Shenanigan’s Pub on East Calvada, and your final destination is the Bounty Hunter Saloon at 680 East St.

Total trip is about 100 miles — 40 miles to get to Stateline Saloon, plus 60 miles to work your way back to the Bounty Hunter Saloon.

There’s no rush in this “run” — you can arrive at Bounty Hunter as late as 3 p.m. and still have plenty of time to enjoy live music and your BBQ meal. Breakfast and BBQ are included in the ticket price.

Ruthie Edwards, manager of the Bounty Hunter Saloon, listed several intriguing raffle prizes which will be on display at her saloon that day, including leathers, chaps, a champagne balloon ride, and haircut certificates.

Donations for raffle prizes, such as baskets, are still being accepted and will be highly appreciated.

Buy your tickets in advance for $25 per person at the Bounty Hunter, 680 East St. in Pahrump, or call Edwards at 775-513-3010 for more information.