38°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

14 Pahrump residents have died from COVID-19 since Dec. 20, officials say

December 27, 2021 - 3:04 pm
 
Updated December 27, 2021 - 3:12 pm

Fourteen Pahrump residents have died from COVID-19 since Dec. 20, according to a report from Nye County officials.

Those deaths typically correspond to cases diagnosed up to five weeks ago.

There have been 70 new positive cases confirmed in Nye County since Dec. 20, a spokesperson with the county reported on Monday afternoon.

Those figures include one case in Amargosa Valley, one in Beatty, two in Smoky Valley and one in Tonopah. The remainder comprise cases in Pahrump, according to the spokesperson.

It brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed countywide to 5,029 since the first one was reported here in March 2020.

Nye County test positivity rate is 12.6 percent —the second highest of any county in the state.

The Tonopah community health nurse will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from noon to 4:30 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 1 Frankie St.

Booster and pediatric vaccines ages 5-11 available.

Call 775-482-6659 for more information. No appointment is required.

Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (18+) and the single-dose Janssen (18+) will be available.

COVID-19 testing is also available by appointment. This clinic is held every Tuesday.

A Pahrump COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 4.

For appointments and more information, call 775-751-7070 .

The latest vaccination and testing data for the state is updated here.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Ian Deutch Government Complex is located at 1520 E. Basi ...
District court “no weapons” order restricted to court spaces only, potential move tabled for future discussion
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission addressed two controversial items regarding the Fifth Judicial District Court this month — an order issued by the court that restricts weapons in any courthouse facility and another pertaining to a proposal to move the district court from its current locations in Pahrump and Tonopah.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A local family is seen posing inside a sleigh with Santa, Mr ...
Christmas Land entertains families in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Christmas Eve will be the last chance for local families to revel in the Christmas festivities at the Ferris Family Christmas Land.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times 2021 Ms. Senior Golden Years Marla Querica is pictured placi ...
Silver Tappers adorn veterans’ graves with Christmas wreaths
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Ladies with the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years, along with area veterans, spent Saturday morning at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery on East Street in Pahrump, wandering through the sprawling graveyard picking out the stones of former military members who were buried at the site. They adorned their final resting places with Christmas wreaths.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 and its VFW Riders ...
VFW efforts brings in $8.5k worth of gifts for Pahrump Toys for Tots
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 and its VFW Riders have helped make Christmas a whole lot brighter for area families this year by providing a huge donation of gifts to support the local Toys for Tots program.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Auctioneers Ski Censke and Ron Gipson display an auct ...
Animal shelter fundraiser deemed success
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

More than 700 animals have been adopted from Pahrump’s Never Forgotten Animal Society this year. But Executive Director Pat Leming said the agency aims to find homes for additional pets by year’s end.