14 Pahrump residents have died from COVID-19 since Dec. 20, officials say

Fourteen Pahrump residents have died from COVID-19 since Dec. 20, according to a report from Nye County officials.

Those deaths typically correspond to cases diagnosed up to five weeks ago.

There have been 70 new positive cases confirmed in Nye County since Dec. 20, a spokesperson with the county reported on Monday afternoon.

Those figures include one case in Amargosa Valley, one in Beatty, two in Smoky Valley and one in Tonopah. The remainder comprise cases in Pahrump, according to the spokesperson.

It brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed countywide to 5,029 since the first one was reported here in March 2020.

Nye County test positivity rate is 12.6 percent —the second highest of any county in the state.

The Tonopah community health nurse will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from noon to 4:30 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 1 Frankie St.

Booster and pediatric vaccines ages 5-11 available.

Call 775-482-6659 for more information. No appointment is required.

Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (18+) and the single-dose Janssen (18+) will be available.

COVID-19 testing is also available by appointment. This clinic is held every Tuesday.

A Pahrump COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 4.

For appointments and more information, call 775-751-7070 .

The latest vaccination and testing data for the state is updated here.