2 arrested, 1 wounded after shooting in Pahrump

A 16-year-old and his 20-year-old accomplice are suspected in the Wednesday afternoon shooting that forced nearby schools into a lockdown.

(Nye County Sheriff's Office)

J.G. Johnson Elementary and Pahrump Valley High School were under lockdown orders by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office following a shooting in the vicinity just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man was transported by Mercy Air to UMC Trauma for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office, after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds along the 600 block of San Lorenzo Street.

The shooting suspect’s identity has not been release because they are a 16-year-old minor, according to sheriff’s office reports.

NCSO officials said the teen was located in the vicinity of Bell Vista Road and Gay Street, along with 20-year-old Desmen Sims.

The teen faces alleged attempted murder and battery with substantial bodily harm charges. Sims has been charged as an accessory to a felony.

The safety of students and staff was ensured before the lockdown was lifted, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting is believed to have been a domestic dispute.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes