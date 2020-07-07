2 arrested surrounding robbery, murder case

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nickolas Vonalst, 20, was arrested and charged with aiding a felony offender, open murder, battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and robbery, following a Nye County Sheriff's Office investigation.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two suspects after investigating a shooting death.

In a sheriff’s office video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said on June 23rd, detectives began a murder investigation of the shooting, which reportedly occurred near the Nye County School District bus yard at State Route 372 and Woodchips Road, where officials were seeking a gold sedan allegedly involved in the shooting.

“The investigation identified Nickolas Vonalst, age 20, of Pahrump, as a primary suspect,” she said. “Vonalst was the driver of the vehicle whose passenger was killed during the shooting. The investigation revealed that on the day of June 23rd, Vonalst and a friend, Kyle Bickerstaff, conspired to commit a robbery of a 17-year-old juvenile.”

Horak also said that Vonalst made plans to meet with the juvenile.

“At approximately 2:30 a.m., Vonalst and Bickerstaff met with and lured the juvenile into their vehicle under the guise that they wanted to purchase a handgun from him,” she noted. “The investigation revealed that as soon as the juvenile entered the vehicle, Vonalst and Bickerstaff pointed guns at the juvenile and demanded everything he had. Both men began pistol-whipping the juvenile and forcibly took the gun from his hand. The juvenile was ultimately able to retain the weapon because a friend of the juvenile from outside the vehicle, pulled a gun on Vonalst and told him to let the juvenile go.”

Horak went on to say the investigation revealed that Bickerstaff allegedly pointed a gun at the juvenile, who fired in self-defense, ultimately killing Bickerstaff.

“At that point, Vonalst left the scene and subsequently provided false statements to law enforcement about what happened in an attempt to conceal the crimes,” she said. “Vonalst also provided false statements regarding a gold vehicle in connection to the shooting. The juvenile was initially arrested for murder, however, at the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that he acted in self-defense and the murder charge has not been pursued.”

Additionally, Horak’s release also stated that the juvenile was turned over to juvenile probation.

“Vonalst was arrested and charged with aiding a felony offender, open murder, battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and robbery,” according to Horak. “Also during the course of the investigation, detectives identified that Monika Gonzalez, age 47, of Pahrump, aided in the destruction or concealment of material evidence in this case, specifically a handgun. Gonzalez gave the evidence to another person and asked them to get rid of it. Gonzalez was arrested and charged with aiding a felony offender.”

