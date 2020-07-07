87°F
2 arrested surrounding robbery, murder case

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 7, 2020 - 1:06 pm
 

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two suspects after investigating a shooting death.

In a sheriff’s office video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said on June 23rd, detectives began a murder investigation of the shooting, which reportedly occurred near the Nye County School District bus yard at State Route 372 and Woodchips Road, where officials were seeking a gold sedan allegedly involved in the shooting.

“The investigation identified Nickolas Vonalst, age 20, of Pahrump, as a primary suspect,” she said. “Vonalst was the driver of the vehicle whose passenger was killed during the shooting. The investigation revealed that on the day of June 23rd, Vonalst and a friend, Kyle Bickerstaff, conspired to commit a robbery of a 17-year-old juvenile.”

Horak also said that Vonalst made plans to meet with the juvenile.

“At approximately 2:30 a.m., Vonalst and Bickerstaff met with and lured the juvenile into their vehicle under the guise that they wanted to purchase a handgun from him,” she noted. “The investigation revealed that as soon as the juvenile entered the vehicle, Vonalst and Bickerstaff pointed guns at the juvenile and demanded everything he had. Both men began pistol-whipping the juvenile and forcibly took the gun from his hand. The juvenile was ultimately able to retain the weapon because a friend of the juvenile from outside the vehicle, pulled a gun on Vonalst and told him to let the juvenile go.”

Horak went on to say the investigation revealed that Bickerstaff allegedly pointed a gun at the juvenile, who fired in self-defense, ultimately killing Bickerstaff.

“At that point, Vonalst left the scene and subsequently provided false statements to law enforcement about what happened in an attempt to conceal the crimes,” she said. “Vonalst also provided false statements regarding a gold vehicle in connection to the shooting. The juvenile was initially arrested for murder, however, at the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that he acted in self-defense and the murder charge has not been pursued.”

Additionally, Horak’s release also stated that the juvenile was turned over to juvenile probation.

“Vonalst was arrested and charged with aiding a felony offender, open murder, battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and robbery,” according to Horak. “Also during the course of the investigation, detectives identified that Monika Gonzalez, age 47, of Pahrump, aided in the destruction or concealment of material evidence in this case, specifically a handgun. Gonzalez gave the evidence to another person and asked them to get rid of it. Gonzalez was arrested and charged with aiding a felony offender.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Progressives win majority on state Democratic board
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nine of 14 contested seats went to progressives when the Nevada State Democratic Party elected members to at-large positions on the state party’s executive board.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cody Smith, 33, of Round Mountain, allegedly had sexual int ...
Investigation leads to lewdness arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man was arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a minor, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Getty Images The Justice Department, in a new legal brief, argues Obamacare in its entirety be ...
Trump administration urges Supreme Court to end ACA
Staff Report

The Trump administration recently urged the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, pushing forward with its attack on the health care law as millions of newly jobless Americans might come to depend on its coverage, according to Politico.

Getty Images When testing centers closed May 15 because of the pandemic, the statewide vendor ...
Sisolak regulation eases teacher hiring problems
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation at the request of the Nevada Department of Education that eliminates potential gaps in teacher hiring and licensure renewals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency regulation went in effect on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Getty Images In consideration of the health and well-being of the graduates, their families an ...
More than 13,000 graduate from NSHE schools
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s seven degree-granting institutions graduated more than 13,000 students this spring with doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees along with numerous training certificates.

Getty Images Nearly 460,000 people will benefit as Nevada became the 19th state to implement t ...
Pilot program allows SNAP recipients to buy food online
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Nevada’s request to participate in a program allowing residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to puchase food online through select retailers.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Nevada is home to more than 150 plant s ...
Rescheduled workshops will discuss fate of rare wildflower
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Forestry is pleased to announce that it has rescheduled two planned workshops, one in Tonopah and one in Carson City, regarding the status of Nevada’s rare Tiehm buckwheat species. Both workshops were previously canceled and postponed in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 health response.

Selwyn Harris/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Wal ...
Nye sees jump in COVID-19 numbers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County reported a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, with Pahrump carrying the majority of the new cases.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Locals and others lined the streets around the area o ...
Fourth of July fireworks light up the Pahrump sky
By Jeffrey Meehan and Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Cars lined the streets surrounding the annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Pahrump on Saturday, as the town had shut down Basin Avenue and Petrack Park during the show due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Nye County.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Initial unemployment claims rise for first time since April
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 11,110 for the week ending June 27, up 763 claims, or 7.4 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,347.