2 Beatty men face arson, attempted murder charges

Two men face serious charges connected to a series of fires in Beatty, Nevada last August.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Beatty residents John Wirth and John Wootton on July 5, for their alleged roles in setting the incendiary fires on August 22, 2017.

Wirth and Wootton were both charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of first degree arson, one count of second degree arson and three counts of possession of an incendiary device.

The town of Beatty is roughly 70 miles northwest of Pahrump.

Both men are being held on $150,000 bail at the Nye County Detention Center.

The Nevada state fire marshal assisted deputies in the investigation.

