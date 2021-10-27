2 big events in Beatty coming up

Beatty Days is bouncing back this weekend after being called off last year because of the pandemic.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Attendees of the Bullfrog Biennial Art Exhibit at the Red Barn in Rhyolite in 2019 look at a painting from one of the approximately 30 artists who participated.

As usual, the town’s Cottonwood Park will be filled with vendors and information booths, and with classic cars, and with participants in an ICS-sanctioned chili cookoff.

There will be live music and a variety of off-beat contests, including the traditional bed races.

A new addition this year is a cornhole toss tournament.

Besides the events in the park, there will be an extensive model railroad display in the Community Center, which will also be the venue for a show of art inspired by the rural Nevada landscape.

Beatty Days kicks off at 1 p.m. on Friday, and the parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.

A complete schedule of events can be found on the Beatty Chamber of Commerce website: beattynevada.org.

Goldwell Open Air Museum will be holding its Bullfrog Biennial the same weekend, with works by a score of artists, along with music and performances. Most of the art will be on display at the Red Barn Art Center just outside Rhyolite Ghost Town, and some pieces will also be found on museum property between the Red Barn and the museum’s visitor center.

Information on the Bullfrog Biennial can be found at goldwellmuseum.org

Richard Stephens is a freelance writer living in Beatty.