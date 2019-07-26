96°F
News

2 bodies found in Inyo County

By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times
July 26, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of two bodies found in a parked vehicle earlier this week.

They were identified Thursday as Yvonne Blanco, 69, and her husband, Keith Henderman, 74, both of the Cayman Islands, the sheriff’s office said.

The discovery occurred Monday in a remote area off of the Old Spanish Trail, approximately six miles southwest of Charleston View, the sheriff’s office said.

“A male and female victim were located at the scene deceased,” authorities said in a statement Wednesday. “Based on information from the coroner, the bodies were in this location for approximately 24 hours prior to discovery. At this time there is an open investigation in order to determine whether there was foul play involved.”

Autopsies are planned.

No other details are immediately known.

Investigators confirmed that the vehicle, a black 2019 Toyota RAV4, was a rental out of Las Vegas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at 1-760-878-0383, option 4.

