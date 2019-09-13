2 ‘foreign nationals’ arrested at Nevada National Security Site: Nye sheriff’s office

Two men, described as “foreign nationals” by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office were booked for trespassing at the Nevada National Security Site, authorities reported.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep, left, and Ties Granzier as shown in photos released by the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Screenshot/Nye County Sheriff's Office video Nye County deputies found a car parked approximately three miles into Nevada National Security Site property, Nye County Sheriff's Sgt. Ann Horak said.

Two men, described as “foreign nationals” by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office were booked for trespassing at the Nevada National Security Site, authorities reported.

The men were identified as Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep, 21, and Ties Granzier, 20, both of the Netherlands, Sheriff’s Sgt. Ann Horak said in a Sept. 11 video news release on Facebook.

A day earlier, the sheriff’s office had reported getting a report of “foreign national” trespassers.

“Deputies found a car parked approximately three miles into Nevada National Security Site property,” Horak said.

“Both of individuals told deputies that they speak, write and read English,” Horak said. “They said that they saw the no trespassing signs at the Mercury highway entrance to the Nevada National Security Site, but they wanted to look at the facility.”

Granzier “advised deputies that he is a YouTuber, and deputies observed several cameras, a phone, a laptop and a drone inside of the vehicle,” Horak said.

Both men consented to a search of their cameras, and deputies observed video footage taken on Nevada National Security Site property, Horak said.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Nye County jail and charged with trespassing. They were released on bail Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

The Nevada National Security Site falls under the jurisdiction of the National Nuclear Security Administration, an agency within the U.S. Department of Energy, according to the U.S. government.

The site’s operations are government-controlled and contractor-operated and are overseen by National Nuclear Security Administration’s Nevada Field Office, headquartered in North Las Vegas.