2 Inyo County post offices burglarized

Two post office locations in Inyo County, California, which is adjacent to Nye County, were burgled in early November.

The post office in Shoshone at 113 N. California Highway 127 was one of two postal locations burglarized in early November. The Tecopa post office location at 101 Old Spanish Trail Highway was reported as being burgled on Nov. 3; a deputy for the Inyo County Sheriff's Office discovered signs of the Shoshone office being burgled on the same day.

According to a public information officer for Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, the post office in Shoshone at 113 N. California Highway 127 and at 101 Old Spanish Trail Highway in Tecopa were both burglarized on Nov. 3.

An Inyo County Sheriff’s deputy, assigned to the Tecopa-Shoshone area, “noticed obvious signs of a burglary to the post office in Shoshone” at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 3, according to Carma Roper, public information officer for the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

“While investigating the burglary, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a second burglary to the post office in Tecopa,” Roper said.

Both the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Postal Service inspector are investigating the crimes.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information of the incident to call the office at 760-878-0383.

