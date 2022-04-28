2 more die from virus in Pahrump

There were 16 new cases recorded in Nye County during a two-week period, but hospitalizations from the virus in Nevada are at an all-time low.

Vector of Coronavirus 2019-nCoV and Virus background with disease cells. COVID-19 Corona virus outbreaking and Pandemic medical health risk concept. Vector illustration eps 10

Pahrump recorded two deaths from COVID-19 between April 11-25, according to reports from county officials. Sixteen new cases of the virus were reported in Nye County in the two-week period, including two in Amargosa Valley, one in Beatty and the remainder in Pahrump. Since the first case was reported in Nye County in March 2020, about 6,417 cases of the virus have been confirmed here.

Despite the data, the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Nevada continues to decline. In heavily populated Clark County, fewer than 100 were hospitalized for the virus in the past week, according to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine clinics will be offered from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Community Health Nurse Office, 1981 E. Calvada Blvd., in Pahrump; from 10-11:30 a.m. on May 4 at the Beatty Community Center, 100 S. Ave. A; from 10-11:30 a.m. on May 5 at the Amargosa Valley Community Center, 1640 E. Farm Road.

U.S. households can order four free COVID home tests online at covidtests.gov.

About 44 percent of Nye County has been fully vaccinated.