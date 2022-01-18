37°F
2 transported to hospital after crash

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 18, 2022 - 1:10 pm
 
Updated January 18, 2022 - 1:11 pm
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services medics prepare to transport a patient to Mercy Air Base for flight to UMC Trauma.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Following a medical evaluation, the driver of the second vehicle was transported by ground to Desert View Hospital, with undisclosed injuries.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Visibly distraught family members arrived on scene as medics were preparing to transport the patients.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The high-impact off-set collision caused the activation of the airbags in both of the vehicles.

One person was transported by air to UMC Trauma, while another was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Gamebird Road and Winchester Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The crash appeared to be an offset head-on between a blue late-model sedan and silver SUV, where both vehicle’s airbags were activated upon impact.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the exact cause of the crash, while an animal control officer was also dispatched to the scene to secure several small animals that were contained in carriers inside one of the vehicles.

The condition of the individuals who were transported is unknown at this time.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.

