102°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

2020-2021 school year kicks off in Nye County

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 26, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Bright and early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 24, students and parents from around Nye County awoke to ready themselves and their children for the start of a brand new school year.

Though it is bound to be somewhat strange in comparison to the normality of years past, with some donning their backpacks and masks and heading off to campus for their first day back while others were logging on to their computers for their first virtual lessons of the term, students have now officially returned for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“The Nye County School District wants to take this opportunity to welcome back all of our students to what is sure to be a most memorable year,” Nye County School District Superintendent Warren Schillinburg, who took his new position just weeks ago, wrote in a welcome letter published Aug. 21. “Everyone in the district has been working tirelessly to prepare for the arrival of your children on Monday. The safety of your children and our staff is of the utmost importance to all of us, and we are following CDC guidelines and the governor’s directive to make sure your child is able to learn in the safest environment possible.”

As a matter of fact, the school district has even created an extensive document outlining exactly how the district plans to tackle the threat from the novel coronavirus, entitled the “COVID-19 Reopening Guide.” Over 32 pages, the district details everything from the three schooling models that have been established for the school year and requirements for students and staff, to cleaning procedures, precisely what actions must be taken in the event that an outbreak were to occur and more. That document can be accessed at www.nye.k12.nv.us by clicking on the “2020-2021 Information Page” link.

Schillinburg also took time in his welcome letter to remind parents and students of some of the key points contained in that document, first and foremost of which was a reminder that all students and staff, regardless of age, must wear a face covering.

“All K-12 students must wear a mask on the bus and in school; students who do not have a mask will be provided one. Teachers will also provide mask breaks to your children as appropriate,” Schillinburg’s letter read.

The only exception to the face covering requirement is for those who are able to secure an exemption. These can be obtained by filing a request in writing and providing documentation to support the reason for the exemption request. Exemptions must then be approved by the school principal or supervisor.

The welcome letter also explains the social distancing requirements as laid out by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency directive number 28, which relies on recommendations from the American Pediatric Association and the Nevada Medical Advisory Team. These call for at least six feet of distance between students in high school and at least three feet of distance between those attending middle school or elementary. Students on buses are also asked to keep three feet apart. “We do understand we are talking about children,” Schillinburg acknowledged, “and we will help your children understand how to do this and still be able to interact with their classmates.”

COVID-19 screening will play its role in helping the school district in its endeavor to limit the spread of virus as well. All students and staff will undergo screening for symptoms each morning and of course, they are asked to stay home if they are not feeling well.

For parents themselves, they are asked not to congregate on campus and if they need to go inside of the school for any reason, they are encouraged to make an appointment first, to allow the school the ability to limit the number of persons in the office at one time.

“School is just not school without children present, and we are excited to see children back on our campuses,” Schillinburg told the Pahrump Valley Times following the conclusion of the first day of school on Aug. 24. “Most of our students are wearing their own masks, and with only about a third of our students attending classes in person each day, we are having no problem with social distancing. I could not be more proud of the exceptional job our entire staff has done to keep our students safe and to provide them with an exceptional education.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Paraglider James “Kiwi” Johnston (Oroc), did not comple ...
Rescue teams searching for missing paraglider
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The search is on for a paraglider pilot who went missing while on a flight in north-central Nevada.

 
Trump pardons former Nevada bank robber Jon Ponder
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump Tuesday issued a pardon to former bank robber and Hope for Prisoners founder Jon D. Ponder, just as Ponder was preparing to speak on the second night of the Republican convention.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Continued unemployment claims fall to lowests level since April
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,938 for the week ending Aug. 15, down 6,817 claims, compared to last week’s total of 17,755 claims.

UNLV Medicine certified medical assistants and Nevada National Guard members test curbside for ...
Nevada sees lowest increase in COVID-19 cases in more than 2 months
By Mike Brunker Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Data posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website show 253 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths over the preceding day,

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak.
State leaders give COVID-19 update
Staff Report

Nevada’s cases of COVID-19 increased by 409 Monday, bringing the state’s total to 66,010, Gov. Steve Sisolak, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia peek said during a teleconference with the media.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Marco Torres is facing an open murder char ...
Murder suspect bound over to district court in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The murder case against Marco Torres cleared an important hurdle after the Nye County District Attorney’s Office managed to obtain an open murder charge, along with several other charges, bound over following a preliminary hearing in Pahrump Justice Court this month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bars in all areas of Nye County outside of Pahrump are perm ...
Nye County officials have positive tone over rural bars reopening
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“Nye County is happy to announce that the county’s request to reopen bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries in rural areas of the county (everywhere but Pahrump) was unanimously approved by the state’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force pursuant to the attached action plan.”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Many Pahrump DMV customers are decrying the long wait times ...
Pahrump DMV patrons rail against long wait times
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Aside from taking along important documents you’ll need in order to perform a DMV transaction in Pahrump, those who have already endured the experience as of late, suggest you may want to bring along some “patience” as well.

USDA website This survey is part of the president’s management agenda. It requires high-impac ...
New survey will measure areas for improvement
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a new annual survey of farmers, ranchers and private forestland owners which will help the USDA understand what it is doing well and where improvements are needed, specifically at the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Risk Management Agency.

The Mizpah Hotel is seen in Tonopah in October 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @c ...
Rural Nevada’s tourism attractions see boost from pandemic
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Out-of-town attractions have found new audiences from cities, new revenue sources and different strategies to survive the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.