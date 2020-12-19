32°F
2020 holiday lights self-guided tour

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 18, 2020 - 8:39 pm
 
Toni Ferris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An authentic Amish-made sleigh is the centerpiece of Michael and Toni Ferris' community Christmas celebration. The 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. event begins tonight at their 3651 Seneca Avenue home.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ken and Mary Hansen, 3481 W. Dyer Road; 3,300 feet of lights, 29 blowups in the front in backyard
Pahrump is getting into the spirit this holiday season.

Several large displays of holiday lights have gone up throughout town and will be on display for locals and visitors to view through the holidays. Area residents submitted the locations of homes, their own and neighbors, with big displays for the Pahrump Valley Times “self-guided” tour of homes in the area.

Local residents Michael and Toni Ferris’ children are grown, they still wanted their own Christmas spirit to be shown.

Thus, beginning tonight from 5 until 8, they are inviting the entire community to their home, so try not to be late.

The address is 3651 Seneca Avenue and those who visit will certainly enjoy the view.

Many other homes are lit up for the viewing this season:

  • 3481 W. Dyer Road; 3,300 feet of lights, 29 blowups in the front in backyard.
  • 2731 Margarita Ave.
  • 4450 W. Mesquite Ave., 1,200 added for the 2020 display.
  • 1550 Santovito Street.
  • 231 Hornet Street.
  • 2851 Sunset (Woodchips and Barney), 4:30-10 p.m., available all of December.
  • 1670 W. Grouse Street.
  • 1861 Upland Ave.
  • 580 Fort Carson Lane
  • 2841 E. Hacienda Street.
  • 570 Boul Road.
  • 61 East Jaybird Street.
  • 330 N. Chapparel Ave.
  • 4000 McGraw Rd.
  • 780 E. Basin Ave.
  • 366 S. Linda.

Special events:

Several members of Pahrump’s Shadow Mountain Community Players are hosting a special Holiday Winter Drive-thru celebration on Friday and Saturday Dec. 18th and 19th.

The event, a fundraiser for the annual Wild West Extravaganza, will take place at 843 Basin Avenue, according to a news release.

“With all that 2020 has been putting the public through, the Christmas spirit seems to be lagging,” the release stated. “The Wild West Extravaganza has just the event to lift those holiday spirits. This is the same group that gave the community The Haunted Drive-thru for Halloween.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and runs to 9 p.m. on both nights.

Cost is $3.00 per car.

“No big dually’s are allowed due to hanging tree branches and please stay in vehicles,” the release noted. “The drive starts under a canopy of festive lights which leads to the entrance of ‘Christmas-Land’ where the vehicles will be greeted by the most iconic characters in Christmas literature. At the exit, Santa Claus will be giving out candy canes.”

